The in’s and out’s of a tax-free savings account





Africa Melane speaks to Crue Invest Director and Certified Financial Planner, Gareth Collier about tax-free savings accounts.

While saving can be a challenge for many South Africans in today’s economy, a tax-free savings account might make things a little easier.

A tax-free savings account can be a money market, fixed-term bank account, unit trust investment, a JSE-listed exchange-traded fund and more.

They give you the best results if you see them as long-term investments.

When you look at the real advantage of a savings account, when you are trying to accumulate funds for an early retirement, we see these as a great substitute or addition to your retirement fund strategy. Gareth Collier, Director and Certified Financial Planner – Crue Invest

If you are sitting in a Unit Trust Account, you would usually be paying about a flat 20% interest rate on those dividends regardless of your income tax bracket. Whereas simply having it in a tax free account, you are exempt from that 20% divided. Gareth Collier, Director and Certified Financial Planner – Crue Invest

By simply not paying that tax over time, you are adding funds back into your investment value.

Tax-free investment accounts are capped at R36,000 in an annual tax period and your lifetime contribution cannot exceed R500,000.

