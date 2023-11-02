New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
Bruce Whitfield interviews the new chairperson of Eskom, Mteto Nyati.
"Mteto, I'm not sure what the appropriate salutation is. Is it congratulations, or is it condolences - which one is more appropriate?"
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati takes Bruce Whitfield's introductory quip with good humour, the day after he took up the challenging role.
Eskom announced on 10 October that the non-executive director would be taking over as board chairperson at the end of that month, following the resignation of Mpho Makwana.
RELATED: As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?
Nyati, former Altron Group CEO, resigned from his position on the boards of Telkom and Nedbank to take up the Eskom position.
He says this decision entailed "a huge sacrifice".
I truly enjoyed the things I was involved in on both boards... but I had to ask myself whether I have the time that is required to be able to give this the full attention... If you commit, you need to commit fully.Mteto Nyati, Chair - Eskom board
I think it's a good thing - we need more and more people coming from business who will be able to help us. We are going through very, very difficult times as a country and we need people that can help turn things around.Mteto Nyati, Chair - Eskom board
ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH PUBLIC ENTERPRISES MINISTER PRAVIN GORDHAN:
"My relationship with him is one of mutual respect. He's somebody that listens, somebody that's quite logical in terms of the approach to things, also somebody that likes detail"
"I'm looking forward to working with him. He's also somebody who I've seen seek advice... and I'm able to provide that support as and when required."
ON THE MTBPS ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTEREST-BEARING LOANS FOR ESKOM:
"Personally I was not consulted because of course I was not in the role at the time... but certainly I do think our team who work very closely with National Treasury have been part of those discussions."
"They already take Eskom seriously, and we always make sure that we are all connected around these matters."
RELATED: New Eskom bailout pushes up SA debt servicing costs 'but Eskom has to function'
ON TREASURY'S DECISION TO WRITE OFF MUNICIPAL DEBT TO ESKOM:
"Again, this is a problem that needs to be solved together, and we are working very closely with National Treasury."
RELATED: Govt preparing to write off billions in municipal debt owed to Eskom - Godongwana
"For the municipalities to be able to write off the debt they need to have demonstrated, over a period of 12 months, that they've been paying the current of Eskom."
"That's a good thing for Eskom because it gives us the necessary cash flow now, and also it creates that track record."
"They're going to be monitored over a three-year period... It's forcing the municipalities to do the right thing and that can only be a good thing for the country and how the municipalities need to be run going forward."
ON THE APPOINTMENT OF A NEW ESKOM CEO:
"I would like to get a new CEO in place as soon as possible... For me in an institution or an organisation as big as this one it requires its head, it requires a CEO to drive the turnaround agenda and, most importantly, the culture."
"From the board's side, we have been able to conclude our peace... We were able to last week send the Minister the names of the three people who are appointable, and now it has to go through the government processes."
"I've heard the Minister indicating it will be before the end of this financial year. I hope the fact that we've been able to give the names sooner than he possibly thought, means the appointment will be made sooner."
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview with the Eskom chairperson (skip to 1:09)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
More from Business
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to do one better.Read More
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases
Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no longer willing to absorb the extra processing costs.Read More
Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on?
One problem with South Africa's trillions of rand's worth of debt is that the money has not been invested well, remarks economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery
In the past week there has been only one reported case.Read More
South Africa’s medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisions
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget on 1 November.Read More
Medium-Term Budget: 'Treasury failed to rise to the occasion' – Cosatu
Enoch Godongwana painted a grim picture of our economy while tabling the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday.Read More
Govt preparing to write off billions in municipal debt owed to Eskom: Godongwana
During his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Godongwana announced that they received several applications from municipalities to have their debt totalling R56.8 billion written off.Read More
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree?
The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity).Read More
More from Local
Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on?
One problem with South Africa's trillions of rand's worth of debt is that the money has not been invested well, remarks economist Kevin Lings.Read More
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA
"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives."Read More
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More
The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign
How can the grit and determination demonstrated by the 'Boks' inspire the average South African in their daily lives?Read More
"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist
"Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians ... continue to use “race” as a wedge issue to mobilise support"Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
MTBPS: 'Government has many priorities but child poverty MUST be one of them'
According to reports, only R4 billion, 0.2% of government's expenditure is allocated to Early Childhood Development per annum.Read More
'What one voter gets, ALL should get': DA concerned for overseas voters
The DA has raised concerns that delays in voter registration will undermine the rights of South Africans abroad.Read More
More from Politics
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert
DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.Read More
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree?
The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity).Read More
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector
She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.Read More
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA
The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.Read More
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework'
The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF
The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for their constituencies to attend its 10th anniversary celebration in July.Read More
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge
The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector.Read More