The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro

2 November 2023 9:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Stocks
Bruce Whitfield
Stock market
Personal finance
David Shapiro
buying shares
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to do one better.

Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from stockbroker David Shapiro, deputy chairperson at Sasfin Securities.

Veteran "battle-scarred" stockbroker David Shapiro has decided it's time to invest in the stock market again, following an ongoing downturn for investors.

He's selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and actually challenged others to do one better.

@ denphumi/123rf.com
@ denphumi/123rf.com

Shapiro's post on Twitter reads:

"10 stocks to make you rich next year (comes with a health warning). 6 months to end April."

Bruce Whitfield asks the Sasfin Securities deputy chairperson what has made him so bullish right now.

All the signs are pointing towards the next move being upwards, Shapiro proclaims.

Look, Bruce, there's still a lot of rubble around. It's the end of the war, you've got to pick up the pieces... there's a bit of building to do...

David Shapiro, Deputy Chair - Sasfin Securities

...but I think that particularly the shares that I've chosen have come under such enormous pressure, but they're all solid businesses with good products. They've just been subject to uncertain conditions, or really very difficult conditions.

David Shapiro, Deputy Chair - Sasfin Securities

While he is always very bullish on global markets Shapiro says, he believes the JSE and particularly his chosen stocks offer a chance to "do really well".

RELATED: Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

The positive signals coming from central bankers about the future direction of inflation and interest rates did inform his sense of confidence.

When I watched Jerome Powell (US Fed chair) last night I could see it in his face - he's had enough, it's done... No interest rate hike now, nor is it going to come in December. They always qualify 'yes, we leave room open' but you know when you've come to the end of the road. And that was on top of a lot of other signals.

David Shapiro, Deputy Chair - Sasfin Securities

See Shapiro's selection of ten stocks below:

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro




