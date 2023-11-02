Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on?

2 November 2023 7:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Government debt
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Government expenditure
Kevin Lings
MTBPS
borrowing

One problem with South Africa's trillions of rand's worth of debt is that the money has not been invested well, remarks economist Kevin Lings.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Speech (MTBPS) presented on Wednesday saw the Finance Minister announce sizeable spending cuts even as government has to borrow more money.

By 2026, it's estimated that South Africa will be more than R6 trillion in debt.

RELATED: MTBPS 2023: Huge spending cuts don't go far enough - economist

That means 22 cents out of every 100 cents government makes is going to go to debt-servicing costs, comments Bruce Whitfield.

Is this debt mountain in fact insurmountable for a struggling economy like ours?

© alexis84/123rf.com
© alexis84/123rf.com

It is an enormous amount relative to the size of the economy, affirms Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

He questions where all this borrowed money has gone, drawing a parallel with China.

This debt is projected to be 77% (of GDP)... If you go back to when Trevor Manuel was Finance Minister, and he left in 2009, government debt was 23% of GDP. From 2009 we've taken it from 23% and we're on our way to 77%. The question is: What did we get for the money?

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Walking around the country, you would struggle to find anything to demonstrate an investment of this money, Lings comments.

In the case of China, debt to GDP went from 28% in 2009 to 80% now, but it's clear where their borrowed money has been spent he says.

If I walk around China I can see what they spent the money - the development over that time period is just phenomenal. Therefore they put themselves in a position where they can sustain decent growth for many years. They're going to reap the reward of having undertaken the investment.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

South Africa finds itself a position where the debt is incredibly high, but we don't have that investment. We still have to undertake it in the energy sector, the transport, the logistics, the water... That is the problem - we didn't use the increase in debt well.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings also critiques Enoch Godongwana's mid-term budget, saying that while the Minister allayed fears it was going to be a lot worse, there are critical areas where government has in fact kicked the can down the road.

Take a listen - scroll to the top of the article for the audio

RELATED: MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for Godongwana


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on?




