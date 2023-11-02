Navigating finances as a couple is all about communication - expert
On the latest installment of Financial Matters, Aubrey Masango speaks to Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank, Dr Frank Magwegwe.
Few partners have the same income which means many opt to split bills proportionately according to their respective incomes.
Magwegwe says while people may be compatible in a relationship, everyone has a different relationship with money.
This makes having open conversations about finances essential, even before you start opening joint accounts or splitting the bond and school fees.
RELATED: Mzansi staying single as fewer couples cohabit, get married – Census 2022
Are you talking about it? Are you safe and okay talking about it? Or is there this awkwardness where you just don’t even want to go there? That is part of the problem.Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory – Nedbank
Conversations help people establish their choices as well as understand their partner's choices.
It removes any ego-driven perceptions and judgments about money in the relationship.
But when it comes to splitting the finances, how can we go about it?
Magwegwe recommends dividing the costs up based on how much one brings to the table.
If you bring R100 and I bring R200, that makes R300 and you handle one-third of the finances. Contribute an equal proportion of what you are bringing in.Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory – Nedbank
Listen to the in-depth discussion above
