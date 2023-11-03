Arson-accused Mafe claims he set Parly on fire because it doesn't belong in CoCT
CAPE TOWN - Accused Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe said the reason he allegedly set Parliament on fire was because he wanted it moved from Cape Town.
Mafe made these remarks during a 10-minute rant in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
The inquiry into his fitness to stand trial began on Thursday and will continue on Friday.
READ MORE:
-
'They must be shot and killed': Mafe threatens lives of 2 WC High Court judges
-
Mpofu criticises panel who assessed Zandile Mafe's fitness to stand trial
-
Zandile Mafe goes on rant as inquiry into fitness to stand trial gets underway
Mafe began his rant after a journalist greeted him and asked how he was doing.
"Whites are the minority - they can't have a Parliament here in Cape Town. The majority of the parliamentarians are there in [KwaZulu-Natal], Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo. Why should the Parliament be here?"
Mafe claimed to have spent three days sleeping inside Parliament while planning the attack.
"The new National Assembly, I felt sorry for it because it was so beautiful, like a kingdom palace, but I did not have a choice, a target was a target. That's why I started to burn the National Assembly, before I set for the [National Council of Provinces] NCOP offices."
Mafe is accused of starting a fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly in January 2022.
This article first appeared on EWN : Arson-accused Mafe claims he set Parly on fire because it doesn't belong in CoCT
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
More from Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More
Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on?
One problem with South Africa's trillions of rand's worth of debt is that the money has not been invested well, remarks economist Kevin Lings.Read More
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA
"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives."Read More
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More
The 5 lessons we can all learn from the Springbok's World Cup campaign
How can the grit and determination demonstrated by the 'Boks' inspire the average South African in their daily lives?Read More
"Non-racialism doesn't work for three-quarters of the population" - sociologist
"Almost three decades after the end of apartheid, politicians ... continue to use “race” as a wedge issue to mobilise support"Read More
[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan
Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
MTBPS: 'Government has many priorities but child poverty MUST be one of them'
According to reports, only R4 billion, 0.2% of government's expenditure is allocated to Early Childhood Development per annum.Read More