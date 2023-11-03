[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Arson-accused Mafe claims he set Parly on fire because it doesn't belong in CoCT Zandile Mafe claimed to have spent three days sleeping inside Parliament while planning the attack. 3 November 2023 7:19 AM
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on? One problem with South Africa's trillions of rand's worth of debt is that the money has not been invested well, remarks economist... 2 November 2023 7:23 PM
View all Local
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree? The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist B... 1 November 2023 9:30 PM
View all Politics
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to d... 2 November 2023 9:48 PM
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
View all Business
Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens – study It would also be a significant step in controlling a disease that can cause serious sickness and death in humans. 3 November 2023 7:52 AM
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to d... 2 November 2023 9:48 PM
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking referee Wayne Barnes calls time on stellar career Wayne Barnes leaves an incredible record behind. 3 November 2023 9:38 AM
[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town Sing it with us... Amabokoko - lights down when they touch down!!! The back-to-back champs' flight landed in Cape Town last night. 3 November 2023 8:15 AM
Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his... 2 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue. 2 November 2023 9:02 AM
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death. 1 November 2023 10:35 AM
The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why. 1 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree. 2 November 2023 11:55 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town

3 November 2023 8:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup 2023
Springbok victory tour

Sing it with us... Amabokoko - lights down when they touch down!!! The back-to-back champs' flight landed in Cape Town last night.

There is much jubilation in Cape Town as the Springboks make their way to the Grand Parade for the second day of their victory tour.

RELATED: Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour

The back-to-back champs landed at Cape Town International Airport on a chartered flight at around 9:10pm last night (2 November).

Of course, an excited crowd waited with bated breath for the Springboks and the Webb Ellis Cup to land.

As the Bokke touched down in Cape Town, the crowd met them with roaring cheer - watch the happy scenes from the airport.

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS WEBB ELLIS TROPHY TOUR: 'WE DEDICATE THIS TO SOUTH AFRICA' - KOLISI

The Springbok Bus will depart from City Hall in Cape Town in Parade at 12:15pm before cruising through Langa and Bonteheuwel.

Come on Cape Town, let's give the boys in green and gold a Capetonian welcome!

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS VICTORY PARADE: 'THERE IS A PALPABLE EUPHORIA IN THE AIR!'


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town




3 November 2023 8:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup 2023
Springbok victory tour

More from Sport

Retired English international rugby union referee, Wayne Barnes. Photo: RWC Media Zone

Record-breaking referee Wayne Barnes calls time on stellar career

3 November 2023 9:38 AM

Wayne Barnes leaves an incredible record behind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the presidential welcome of the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi

2 November 2023 1:59 PM

As Kolisi disembarked the tour bus, he joyfully showed Eyewitness News his brand new tattoo of the Webb Ellis trophy inked on his calf, marking the team's historic win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadium, Old Tradfford, Manchester / Pixabay: nmoodley

Furious Manchester United fans boo their FORMERLY great team after another loss

2 November 2023 12:49 PM

For the second time in four days, Manchester United lost 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan

2 November 2023 12:29 PM

Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

SA's sport win streak continues: Proteas are killing it at Cricket World Cup

2 November 2023 11:19 AM

SA's sporting wins continue with the Proteas beating New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, breaking records in the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates the fall of a wicket in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand on 1 November 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India

2 November 2023 9:29 AM

South Africa's having a GREAT sports season, people!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy aloft outside the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg following the team's return from the Rugby World Cup on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Roads in Johannesburg CBD and Soweto affected by Springboks parade TODAY

2 November 2023 8:35 AM

Motorists in the area are advised to be patient and proceed with caution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans eagerly await the arrival of the Springboks at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springboks Victory Parade: 'There is a palpable euphoria in the air!'

2 November 2023 8:12 AM

Gauteng is buzzing with energy as the Springboks victory parade rolls into town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FIFA World Cup trophy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ank Kumar

Saudi Arabia to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

1 November 2023 10:58 AM

Saudi Arabia was the only bidder for the tournament after Australia pulled out at the last minute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

Siya Kolisi (classy, as always) tells Bok fans to leave Jordie Barrett alone

1 November 2023 9:19 AM

A video of Jordie Barrett allegedly snubbing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Rugby World Cup final is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU

Business

Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens – study

Lifestyle

Arson-accused Mafe claims he set Parly on fire because it doesn't belong in CoCT

Local

EWN Highlights

DA's axed Cachalia committed to party but 'will always speak truth to power'

3 November 2023 11:27 AM

Springboks set for CoCT leg of Webb Ellis Cup parade

3 November 2023 9:48 AM

Arson-accused Mafe claims he set Parly on fire because it doesn't belong in CoCT

3 November 2023 9:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA