



There is much jubilation in Cape Town as the Springboks make their way to the Grand Parade for the second day of their victory tour.

RELATED: Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour

The back-to-back champs landed at Cape Town International Airport on a chartered flight at around 9:10pm last night (2 November).

Of course, an excited crowd waited with bated breath for the Springboks and the Webb Ellis Cup to land.

As the Bokke touched down in Cape Town, the crowd met them with roaring cheer - watch the happy scenes from the airport.

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS WEBB ELLIS TROPHY TOUR: 'WE DEDICATE THIS TO SOUTH AFRICA' - KOLISI

The Springbok Bus will depart from City Hall in Cape Town in Parade at 12:15pm before cruising through Langa and Bonteheuwel.

Come on Cape Town, let's give the boys in green and gold a Capetonian welcome!

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS VICTORY PARADE: 'THERE IS A PALPABLE EUPHORIA IN THE AIR!'

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town