[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town
There is much jubilation in Cape Town as the Springboks make their way to the Grand Parade for the second day of their victory tour.
The back-to-back champs landed at Cape Town International Airport on a chartered flight at around 9:10pm last night (2 November).
Of course, an excited crowd waited with bated breath for the Springboks and the Webb Ellis Cup to land.
As the Bokke touched down in Cape Town, the crowd met them with roaring cheer - watch the happy scenes from the airport.
The Springbok Bus will depart from City Hall in Cape Town in Parade at 12:15pm before cruising through Langa and Bonteheuwel.
Come on Cape Town, let's give the boys in green and gold a Capetonian welcome!
