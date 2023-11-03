[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe' A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative. 3 November 2023 2:44 PM
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA' Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him... 3 November 2023 1:09 PM
View all Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Help! I paid money into the wrong MTN account and now I'm greylisted' Consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler strikes again, saving customer from R7k loss! 3 November 2023 10:48 AM
Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens – study It would also be a significant step in controlling a disease that can cause serious sickness and death in humans. 3 November 2023 7:52 AM
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to d... 2 November 2023 9:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup' While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC. 3 November 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH]: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters to watch RWC final What news or event did you miss due to boarding a plane? 3 November 2023 1:05 PM
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks. 3 November 2023 11:18 AM
View all Sport
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi. 3 November 2023 12:09 PM
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks. 3 November 2023 11:18 AM
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour. 3 November 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare Here’s what they face... 3 November 2023 1:20 PM
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground. 3 November 2023 12:23 PM
Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war US President Joe Biden has called for a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas. 3 November 2023 11:03 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Sport

[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour

3 November 2023 10:03 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cheslin kolbe
2023 rugby world cup
Lester Kiewit
Springbok victory tour
Good morning Cape Town

Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.

Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, who's on the bus after having breakfast before the back-to-back champs visit the Mother City.

RELATED: [WATCH] HOUSTON... THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE LANDED IN CAPE TOWN (FINALLY)!

Listen below.

Cheslin Kolbe's voice has not recovered from all the cheering and we love to (slightly) hear it.

Returning to his place of birth and humble beginnings, Kolbe is a son of Kraaifontein, a student of Brackenfell High School and a player of Western Cape Rugby. The Springbok wing says Cape Town "is home for me and it will always be home."

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS SET FOR COCT LEG OF WEBB ELLIS CUP PARADE

Kolbe says that it's a "privilege" to be a beacon of hope for South Africa.

It's been incredible to see kids and everyone watching and sending their videos of support while we were playing and we appreciate them all. Hopefully, we can continue to inspire, give hope and make a difference where we can.

Cheslin Kolbe, World Cup Champion 2023 - Springboks

RELATED: CAPE TOWN CDB GETS READY TO CELEBRATE THE TRIUMPHANT SPRINGBOKS


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour




3 November 2023 10:03 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cheslin kolbe
2023 rugby world cup
Lester Kiewit
Springbok victory tour
Good morning Cape Town

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

The Springboks parade the Webb Ellis Cup around the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'

3 November 2023 2:53 PM

While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters to watch RWC final

3 November 2023 1:05 PM

What news or event did you miss due to boarding a plane?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks

3 November 2023 11:18 AM

Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan

2 November 2023 12:29 PM

Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Springboks lift the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on 28 October 2023. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?

31 October 2023 11:54 AM

"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Rugby World Cup TikTok

What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am

31 October 2023 10:40 AM

Eben Etzebeth reveals fresh cut thanks to RG Snyman who lived up to his surname - sny'ing Etzebeth's hair amid celebrations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans gather at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome Springboks. Photo: X/ewnreporter (screenshot)

[WATCH] Mzansi unites to welcome the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks at OR Tambo

31 October 2023 9:55 AM

Some supporters have been waiting at the airport since 5am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Hier kom die Bokke! What you need to know about the Springboks VICTORY parade

31 October 2023 8:49 AM

The Springboks are going on a trophy tour! Here's what we know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha

30 October 2023 2:30 PM

SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander, and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha reflect on the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[FILE] Springbok supporters outside Nelson Mandela Square on 1 November 2019. Picture: Demi Buzo/EWN

Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist

30 October 2023 1:31 PM

Despite not officially hosting this year's tournament, it brought much-needed business to the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Local

'It is getting out of control': AI bots using Leanne Manas' image for scams

Local

[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town

Sport

EWN Highlights

Moja Love cuts ties with murder-accused 'Sizok'thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo

3 November 2023 4:57 PM

Cheering on the Boks, supporters bring Cape Town CBD to a standstill

3 November 2023 4:36 PM

Rand Water says Gauteng water supply improving but warns of challenging summer

3 November 2023 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA