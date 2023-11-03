'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal
Lester Kiewit speaks with Ghaleb Cachalia, former DA shadow minister.
On 31 October Cachalia posted on social media saying “I will not be silenced. Israel is committing Genocide. Full BLOODY stop.”
Shortly after this a letter signed by the party leader John Steenhuisen addressed to Cachalia was leaked, informing him he was being removed from his role in the Shadow Cabinet.
In the letter it was stated that Cachalia’s tweet violated the caucus decision the party had previously had on their position on the war in the middle east.
It went on to say that his behaviour was ‘selfish’ and ‘deeply disrespectful.’
RELATED: DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert
[JUST IN] The DA has removed Ghaleb Cachalia from its Shadow Cabinet over his tweet which said “I will not be silenced. Israel is committing Genocide. Full BLOODY stop.”' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2023
In a letter signed by DA leader, John Steenhuisen, he said Cachalia’s tweet is not inline with the party. TCG pic.twitter.com/nIogZSqYp9
Cachalia says that he was told there was an agreement to not speak out about the conflict.
However, he says he contests that this agreement exists and would not participate in what essentially constitutes a gag order.
We are a liberal party, we do not gag each other, we allow people to speak responsibly and sensibly about issues.Ghaleb Cachalia, Former DA Shadow Minister
Despite this he says he respects the rights of the leader to remove him, and he will continue to be a loyal member of the DA and abide by their principles and values.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal
