The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal

3 November 2023 6:06 PM
by Keely Goodall
Genocide
Ghaleb Cachalia

The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Ghaleb Cachalia, former DA shadow minister.

On 31 October Cachalia posted on social media saying “I will not be silenced. Israel is committing Genocide. Full BLOODY stop.”

Shortly after this a letter signed by the party leader John Steenhuisen addressed to Cachalia was leaked, informing him he was being removed from his role in the Shadow Cabinet.

In the letter it was stated that Cachalia’s tweet violated the caucus decision the party had previously had on their position on the war in the middle east.

It went on to say that his behaviour was ‘selfish’ and ‘deeply disrespectful.’

Cachalia says that he was told there was an agreement to not speak out about the conflict.

However, he says he contests that this agreement exists and would not participate in what essentially constitutes a gag order.

We are a liberal party, we do not gag each other, we allow people to speak responsibly and sensibly about issues.

Ghaleb Cachalia, Former DA Shadow Minister
Despite this he says he respects the rights of the leader to remove him, and he will continue to be a loyal member of the DA and abide by their principles and values.

Listen to the interview above for more.


