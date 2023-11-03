Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.
Since war broke out in Gaza on 7 October, thousands have been killed and countless bombs have been dropped in the region.
Biden previously visited Israel and stated that it had the United States unequivocal support.
RELATED: 'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden
However, he seems to have subtly shifted his position by calling for a pause as the White House previously stated they would not ‘dictate’ Israel’s military operations according to Aljazeera.
The US was previously one of the countries that voted against a ceasefire at the United Nations General assembly.
RELATED: Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not
The difference between a pause and a ceasefire is only time.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Gilchrist says this pause would allow for aid to get in and allow civilians to move to safer positions.
However, he says that it does not seem that Israel is considering this possibility.
It wants to go full throttle for the throats of what it calls a terrorist organisations.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from World
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system
The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground.Read More
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together
Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology.Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza?
Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree.Read More
'Israel's land war in Gaza will delay peace by another generation' – Professor
Hard experience says a land war won’t go well – and faltering international support suggests the world knows it.Read More
Antisemitism in Europe skyrocketing: ‘It’s a chilling reminder of the Holocaust’
Jewish people in parts of Europe are living in fear after a rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.Read More
Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground
"How can we give up, when they don't give up," asks Norwegian doctor Mads Gilbert who is trying to enter Gaza to assist hospitals.Read More
Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza kills dozens of people
A nearby hospital says it received 400 casualties, although Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry only reported 50 dead.Read More