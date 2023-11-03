"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Lester Kiewit speaks to Freelance Rugby Journalist, Daniel Gallan about his writing piece titled "The Springboks didn't do it for you. They did it for us" which is summarised as giving the middle finger to Bok critics.
Listen to the conversation below.
Gallan's "The Springboks didn't do it for you. They did it for us" is a writing piece inspired by the Springboks' back-to-back Rugby World Cup win.
Read the full piece here.
Gallan says the "us" in his piece is for South Africans because no one but South Africans can understand how good it feels to enjoy something that was produced in South Africa. To win at something that isn't all the issues the country is usually associated with.
Gallan continues to say the feeling of being patriotic rarely happens in South Africa - and the Springboks gave us that.
In the piece, Gallan says "they didn't do it for you" - this you, is the naysayers.
The Springboks "didn't do it for people who found fault in everything they do", says Gallan.
Gallan says South Africa plays an "unapologetic brand of rugby" which means "we can beat teams in multiple ways" so it's understandable why some people won't like us...
You don’t like the Springboks? Good. They’re not for you. They’re for us. Your hate doesn’t matter. Not to those who believe in their marrow this side in its current guise represents the best of a country which has never once come close to its full potential.Daniel Gallan, Freelance Rugby Journalist
Gallan says the way we nationalise rugby and terms like 'kant, steal the iconic Irish zombie chant - changing lyrics to Rassie... is why we might be considered 'rugby villains.'
Whatever side of the coin you're on - we're still back-to-back champs and it's inspiring - as Gallan conveys so proudly.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
