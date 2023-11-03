[WATCH]: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters to watch RWC final
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Fly Safair kept passengers updated with LIVE Rugby World Cup scores.
The flight attendants updated passengers on the Rugby World Cup scores between the Springboks and the All Blacks.
Passengers smiled with appreciation as flight attendants showed live scores on a tablet.
@_andee001 Missed the game but @FlySafair made sure we were in the loop! #springboks #rugbyworldcup #fyp #SAMA28 ♬ Sgudi Snyc - De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef & Eemoh
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
