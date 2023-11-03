'It is getting out of control': AI bots using Leanne Manas' image for scams
Lester Kiewit speaks with Leanne Manas, presenter of Morning Live on SABC 2
Online scams have begun using Manas’ name and pictures to generate clickbait.
This includes placing manipulated photos of her near fake news stories, or bogus adverts claiming she endorses them.
She has attempted to approach social media platforms to have them take action against this, but with very little success.
In the beginning I was laughing it off… but it started getting out of control.Leanne Manas, Presenter - Morning Live on SABC 2
RELATED: AI influencers? Synthetic models want a piece of the social media pie
It does not matter how many times you report… these pages are still sitting on Facebook.Leanne Manas, Presenter - Morning Live on SABC 2
Manas says she has been pleading with people not to click links claiming to be her because people have lost so much money believing she endorses fake products.
The main products being linked to her are weight loss and get-rich-quick schemes.
Everyone wants to be rich, and everyone wants to be thin. So, they are getting on the biggest vulnerabilities of people, and they are falling for it.Leanne Manas, Presenter - Morning Live on SABC 2
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It is getting out of control': AI bots using Leanne Manas' image for scams
