SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU
Bongani Bingwa speaks to SAPS National Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.
The South African Police Service has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.
Police officers have been scrutinised over the years for not being in the best shape to tackle crime.
The agreement offers officers 20% off gym contracts with the respective brands.
Mathe says, while a majority of offers are in a 'fit and healthy' state, a few requirement intervention and have been identified.
As the SAPS we are looking at coming up with different interventions as an organisation to get out members physically fit and well. This is one of the interventions.Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson – South African Police Service
She adds that many officers just don’t have the time to train as they are busy carrying out their mandate.
SAPS do have fitness facilities available at some of its academies and headquarters, but it is just not possible to make provisions at stations due to space restrictions.
This agreement is therefore aimed at encouraging officers to utilise the fitness centers during their spare time.
The police service will continue carrying out regular health and wellness checks on its officers.
It is not only about physical fitness for us, it is about the mental well-being of our officers as well. Our members face dangerous situations which often causes stress for them so this is often seen as a stress reliever for them.Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson – South African Police Service
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48929416_sport-gym-interior-with-treadmill-equipment-.html
More from Local
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'
A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.Read More
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.Read More
[WATCH]: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters to watch RWC final
What news or event did you miss due to boarding a plane?Read More
'It is getting out of control': AI bots using Leanne Manas' image for scams
Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas has become the target of AI bots.Read More
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily
Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year.Read More
Arson-accused Mafe claims he set Parly on fire because it doesn't belong in CoCT
Zandile Mafe claimed to have spent three days sleeping inside Parliament while planning the attack.Read More
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More
Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on?
One problem with South Africa's trillions of rand's worth of debt is that the money has not been invested well, remarks economist Kevin Lings.Read More
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: What needs to be done to ensure a superior SA
"The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives."Read More