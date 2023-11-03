



Bongani Bingwa speaks to SAPS National Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

The South African Police Service has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.

Police officers have been scrutinised over the years for not being in the best shape to tackle crime.

The agreement offers officers 20% off gym contracts with the respective brands.

Mathe says, while a majority of offers are in a 'fit and healthy' state, a few requirement intervention and have been identified.

As the SAPS we are looking at coming up with different interventions as an organisation to get out members physically fit and well. This is one of the interventions. Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson – South African Police Service

She adds that many officers just don’t have the time to train as they are busy carrying out their mandate.

SAPS do have fitness facilities available at some of its academies and headquarters, but it is just not possible to make provisions at stations due to space restrictions.

This agreement is therefore aimed at encouraging officers to utilise the fitness centers during their spare time.

The police service will continue carrying out regular health and wellness checks on its officers.

It is not only about physical fitness for us, it is about the mental well-being of our officers as well. Our members face dangerous situations which often causes stress for them so this is often seen as a stress reliever for them. Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson – South African Police Service

This article first appeared on 947 : SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU