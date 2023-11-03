Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
Clarence Ford interviews Jan De Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.
The celebrations across the country continues after the Springboks made history with their fourth back-to-back Rugby World Cup win.
Back on home soil, the boys are making their way to the Mother City, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, and East London with their victory tour.
While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.
De Koning puts some of our nerves to bed, saying that while the game will change over the next four years, most of the team will remain and play in the 2027 RWC.
He adds that coaching and rugby laws will evolve and the game will change in accordance with the law.
Whether or not our back-to-back reign will continue, De Koning says "South Africa's ranked number one in the world; how much higher can we go?"
They'll be there for another world cup.Jan De Koning, Managing Editor – Rugby365
The game will always evolve.Jan De Koning, Managing Editor – Rugby365
A lot can change in four years.Jan De Koning, Managing Editor – Rugby365
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
