Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online
Lester Kiewit speaks to Samantha “Sami” Hall, who has been entertaining her followers on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok - winning over new followers with her 'Rugby Talk' series on YouTube during the Rugby World Cup.
Sami's followers and likability sky-rocketed quickly for her unique take and delivery on current events with a quintessential voice that is 100% hers... and not AI.
Listen to the conversation below.
The content creator who goes by Sami Hall Says (@samihallsays) on social media is from Kempton Park in Jozi is not only a social media sensation but an entrepreneur, restaurant-owner with her finger in many pies.
Sami's content is popular because she's hilarious!
And of course, Sami has a unique brand of storytelling which we call - truly South African - giving her unique take on what's happening in Mzansi with a voice that cannot be described (you'll have to give her a follow or watch some of her videos below to see what we mean).
@samihallsays My full analysis on the rugby final out now on the tube. Link to my channel in Bio. Well done to the Springboks and the All blacks for an amazing final. Okay bye ™️ #rugbydreamteam #rugbyworldcup #rwc2023 #rsavsnz #rugbyanalysis #tiktoksouthafrica #samihallsays #okaybye ♬ original sound - SamiHallSays
@samihallsays Reply to @favouredchildofgod0 ♬ original sound - SamiHallSays
@samihallsays Replying to @_hlodim Dear men Don't ever use words like "north" and "south-west" when giving directions! also, just use normal people language when explaining sports. Thank you in advance... - Woman everywhere 🤣 Okay bye ™️ #nzvssa2023 #wcr2023 #okaybye #samihallsays #springboks #rugbyworldcup2023 ♬ original sound - SamiHallSays
@samihallsays The things that has come out during phone calls 😳😳😳🤣🤣🤣 The phonetic alphabet Sami style! Okay bye ™️ #samihallsays #okaybye #phoneticalphabet #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - SamiHallSays
Sami says, finding the humour in hard times is why she enjoys making this kind of content and tributes her dad's sense of humour - which didn't fall too far from the tree.
I just want to laugh, life is hard. Humour is our coping mechanism in South Africa. I feel like interesting and serious points can get across and people would listen more if it's funny... and if it doesn't sound too serious.Sami Hall - Content Creator
On handling negative comments, Sami says - thank you because it boosts her content - yes, the joke is on you.
You're boosting my algorithm with your stupid comments, so thank you.Sami Hall - Content Creator
Thank you for the laughs, Sami!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@samihallsays/video/7286743943528631557
More from Entertainment
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.Read More
Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!
We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue.Read More
Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter
Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death.Read More
The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry
As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why.Read More
Boyz II Men performing in Pretoria TODAY! Tickets are still available
The iconic vocal group will perform at the Sunbet Arena on 1 and 2 November.Read More
Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2
U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today.Read More
Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing
The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found.Read More
Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates'
After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement.Read More