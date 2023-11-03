Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe' A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative. 3 November 2023 2:44 PM
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA' Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him... 3 November 2023 1:09 PM
View all Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Help! I paid money into the wrong MTN account and now I'm greylisted' Consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler strikes again, saving customer from R7k loss! 3 November 2023 10:48 AM
Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens – study It would also be a significant step in controlling a disease that can cause serious sickness and death in humans. 3 November 2023 7:52 AM
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to d... 2 November 2023 9:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup' While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC. 3 November 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH]: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters to watch RWC final What news or event did you miss due to boarding a plane? 3 November 2023 1:05 PM
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks. 3 November 2023 11:18 AM
View all Sport
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi. 3 November 2023 12:09 PM
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks. 3 November 2023 11:18 AM
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour. 3 November 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare Here’s what they face... 3 November 2023 1:20 PM
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground. 3 November 2023 12:23 PM
Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war US President Joe Biden has called for a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas. 3 November 2023 11:03 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online

3 November 2023 12:09 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Social media
Lester Kiewit
Content creators
Good morning Cape Town

Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Samantha “Sami” Hall, who has been entertaining her followers on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok - winning over new followers with her 'Rugby Talk' series on YouTube during the Rugby World Cup.

Sami's followers and likability sky-rocketed quickly for her unique take and delivery on current events with a quintessential voice that is 100% hers... and not AI.

Listen to the conversation below.

The content creator who goes by Sami Hall Says (@samihallsays) on social media is from Kempton Park in Jozi is not only a social media sensation but an entrepreneur, restaurant-owner with her finger in many pies.

Sami's content is popular because she's hilarious!

And of course, Sami has a unique brand of storytelling which we call - truly South African - giving her unique take on what's happening in Mzansi with a voice that cannot be described (you'll have to give her a follow or watch some of her videos below to see what we mean).

@samihallsays My full analysis on the rugby final out now on the tube. Link to my channel in Bio. Well done to the Springboks and the All blacks for an amazing final. Okay bye ™️ #rugbydreamteam #rugbyworldcup #rwc2023 #rsavsnz #rugbyanalysis #tiktoksouthafrica #samihallsays #okaybye ♬ original sound - SamiHallSays
@samihallsays Reply to @favouredchildofgod0 ♬ original sound - SamiHallSays
@samihallsays Replying to @_hlodim Dear men Don't ever use words like "north" and "south-west" when giving directions! also, just use normal people language when explaining sports. Thank you in advance... - Woman everywhere 🤣 Okay bye ™️ #nzvssa2023 #wcr2023 #okaybye #samihallsays #springboks #rugbyworldcup2023 ♬ original sound - SamiHallSays
@samihallsays The things that has come out during phone calls 😳😳😳🤣🤣🤣 The phonetic alphabet Sami style! Okay bye ™️ #samihallsays #okaybye #phoneticalphabet #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - SamiHallSays

Sami says, finding the humour in hard times is why she enjoys making this kind of content and tributes her dad's sense of humour - which didn't fall too far from the tree.

I just want to laugh, life is hard. Humour is our coping mechanism in South Africa. I feel like interesting and serious points can get across and people would listen more if it's funny... and if it doesn't sound too serious.

Sami Hall - Content Creator

On handling negative comments, Sami says - thank you because it boosts her content - yes, the joke is on you.

You're boosting my algorithm with your stupid comments, so thank you.

Sami Hall - Content Creator

Thank you for the laughs, Sami!


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online




3 November 2023 12:09 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Social media
Lester Kiewit
Content creators
Good morning Cape Town

More from Entertainment

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks

3 November 2023 11:18 AM

Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rugby player Cheslin Kolbe at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour

3 November 2023 10:03 AM

Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran and legendary Jazz maestro Sipho Hotstix Mabuse in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Happy 72nd birthday, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!

2 November 2023 9:02 AM

We look back at Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse's iconic catalogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Matthew Perry. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Policy Exchange

Matthew Perry fans bash ex-Hollywood writer for mocking star's death on Twitter

1 November 2023 10:35 AM

Podcaster Kevin Brennan was slammed on social media after posting a tweet making light of the 'Friends' star's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matthew Perry plays Chandler Bing in 'Friends'. Photo: YouTube/Friends (screenshot)

The appeal of Friends: Why many people feel they've lost one in Matthew Perry

1 November 2023 10:18 AM

As tributes pour in for Matthew Perry, fans remember him as Chandler Bing, feeling personally connected to him - here's why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boyz II Men performing in Pretoria TODAY! Tickets are still available

1 November 2023 9:42 AM

The iconic vocal group will perform at the Sunbet Arena on 1 and 2 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

U2 drummer, Larry Mullen Jr. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/U2start (cropped)

Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2

31 October 2023 12:17 PM

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Office of National Drug Control Policy

Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing

31 October 2023 12:13 PM

The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The cast of 'Friends' pose for a selfie ahead of their special reunion. Picture: Twitter/@HBOMaxPop

Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates'

31 October 2023 11:17 AM

After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Taylor Swift. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UltimateWarrior13

Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say

30 October 2023 2:44 PM

Swift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is reviewed as her greatest re-recording yet!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Local

'It is getting out of control': AI bots using Leanne Manas' image for scams

Local

[WATCH] Springboks (finally!) land in Cape Town

Sport

EWN Highlights

Moja Love cuts ties with murder-accused 'Sizok'thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo

3 November 2023 4:57 PM

Cheering on the Boks, supporters bring Cape Town CBD to a standstill

3 November 2023 4:36 PM

Rand Water says Gauteng water supply improving but warns of challenging summer

3 November 2023 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA