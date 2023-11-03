Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Andy Davies, Friends of Table Mountain chairperson and Megan Taplin, Table Mountain National Park Manager
Last month ten muggings are known to have occurred at and around Table Mountain.
In one incident a mother, her 11-month-old baby, and a friend were targeted by robbers with a knife who made off with jewellery and a cell phone.
RELATED: 9 cases of mugging in October as crime in the Table Mountain National Park rises
The Friends of Table Mountain called on community members to help come up with solutions to this crime spree.
Davies says it has gotten to the point where citizens and tourists do not feel safe on the mountain.
We are very blessed to have this beautiful mountain… we should be able to walk on the mountain peacefully.Andy Davies, Chairperson - Friends of Table Mountain
RELATED: You CANNOT scatter your loved one’s ashes on Table Mountain without a permit
He adds that this is a very complex problem as SANparks is too under resourced to fully manage this space and prevent crime.
Taplin says that while there are join interventions in place to fight crime, they are also calling on the community to exercise caution.
She says that this is an issue that needs the attention of multiple parties coming together.
You are never going to solve this issue just with SANparks alone.Megan Taplin, Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'
