[LISTEN] Is there moaning etiquette during sex? Intimacy coach weighs in
Clement Manyathela interviews Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach.
When it comes to the act of sex, every individual has their preferred communication style; some make noises or moan, some engage in talking, whilst others opt to remain silent.
Aside from verbal communication, there are also non-verbal cues such as body language and eye contact.
Experts believe that communication during intercourse help partners achieve better sexual results.
But what should you do when hearing your partner moan becomes unconformable, or their talking turns you off?
RELATED: (LISTEN) Sexual Health Month and consent: The importance of F.R.I.E.S
RELATED: World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure'
RELATED: 'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'
For many people, moaning or talking acts as a sexual simulator and can help one achieve a quicker and more intense climax, but this is dependent on pre- and post-sex conversations.
Davidson acknowledges that communicating your needs isn't always easy or comfortable, however, having the conversations are very important.
Having a conversation prior to engaging in intercourse allows for "clear boundaries" to be established as you're in the right frame of mind.
After sex, it's important to have a debrief and check in with your partner.
Letting them know where you're coming from and what you enjoy and what you don't enjoy is all part of the sexual experience together.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
When it comes to how you communicate your pleasure during sex, Davidson says that it doesn't necessarily have to be full sentences, but short and simple words instead:
- Faster / slower
- Harder / softer
- More / less
You're giving your partner the guidance.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
She adds that it's encouraged to pay attention to body language, as it will usually indicate what your partner might be too embarrassed to communicate verbally.
If this is the case, Davidson says that providing your partner with options may help – Should we do this instead? Should we change positions? Would you like to cuddle instead?
While there isn't necessarily a right and wrong in terms of moaning, she says that often times during erotic films or scenes, they express their pleasure with short and sharp breaths and we therefore tend to "model it off this fake breathing".
Instead of sharp, short breaths, in actuality, our breathing should be slower and deeper and we should allow our bodies to authentically release sounds that comes naturally.
Some people like to yell, some like to scream the rooftops off.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
We're not here to shame or judge anybody; it is whatever floats your boat.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
Paying attention to the non-verbal cues needs to be of a higher priority.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119655923_close-up-of-passionate-young-asian-couple-having-on-bed-they-are-tired-of-sex-.html
More from Lifestyle
An expert guide on how to keep violence off your social media feeds
This is not a perfect guide, since social media is not designed to be controlled by the user.Read More
Researcher who studied time for 15 years shares insights...
"I’ve researched time for 15 years – here’s how my perception of it has changed."Read More
Friendship research gets an update, and it's key for dealing with loneliness
The benefits of friendship go far beyond having someone to confide in or spend time with – it can also protect you from physical and mental health problemsRead More
[LISTEN] 'Help! I paid money into the wrong MTN account and now I'm greylisted'
Consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler strikes again, saving customer from R7k loss!Read More
Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens – study
It would also be a significant step in controlling a disease that can cause serious sickness and death in humans.Read More
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to do one better.Read More
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases
Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no longer willing to absorb the extra processing costs.Read More
'Forget how much you like a car; if it doesn't have a service history WALK AWAY'
Moral of the story: Choose your car dealerships wisely.Read More
Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face
Giraffes are the world’s tallest mammals and an African icon, but they are also vulnerable to extinction.Read More