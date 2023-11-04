



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he’s lobbying for a greater inclusion of small businesses into the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

AGOA, which was launched in 2000 gives duty-free and quota-free access to the lucrative US market for exports from more than 30 qualified African countries.

Almost 2000 products are exported from the Sub-Saharan region to the US helping to drive up foreign direct investment.

Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the red tape for small businesses.

“We see potential to enhance AGOA with reforms that will add more products and make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to use it,” said Ramaphosa.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA