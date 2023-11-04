Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he’s lobbying for a greater inclusion of small businesses into the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).
AGOA, which was launched in 2000 gives duty-free and quota-free access to the lucrative US market for exports from more than 30 qualified African countries.
Almost 2000 products are exported from the Sub-Saharan region to the US helping to drive up foreign direct investment.
Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the red tape for small businesses.
“We see potential to enhance AGOA with reforms that will add more products and make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to use it,” said Ramaphosa.
READ MORE:
-
Ntshavheni: US must take Africa’s interests into consideration with AGOA
-
BUSA highlights impact of AGOA, says it will lobby for 10-year extension
-
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA
More from Business
SA marks agricultural milestone after first soybean export to China
The Department of Agriculture, which in 2022 signed an export agreement with its biggest trade counterpart, said the shipment was evidence of other possibilities for growing the cereal and oilseed sector.Read More
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee
EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment.Read More
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily
Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year.Read More
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU
African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity Act the two trade pacts would yield far greater benefits for the region.Read More
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to do one better.Read More
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases
Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no longer willing to absorb the extra processing costs.Read More
Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on?
One problem with South Africa's trillions of rand's worth of debt is that the money has not been invested well, remarks economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More
More from Local
Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?
The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI).Read More
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners.Read More
eThekwini painted green and gold as Boks touch down for Webb Ellis trophy tour
Supporters carried placards with messages for the team as they waited in song for the World Cup winners to kickstart their tour.Read More
How Africa's first Metaverse can change our human experience
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by one of Africa's most respected futurists Mic Mann, the owner of Ubuntuland and Africarare to unpack Africa's first Metaverse.Read More
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal
The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'
A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.Read More
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU
Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.Read More
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.Read More