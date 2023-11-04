How do you know if you've been bitten by a spider?
A fear of spiders is quite common and most of us panic when we see any arthropod close to us.
These eight legged creatures often get a bad rap and according to Dr Charl van Loggerenberg who works in emergency medicine, they're seldom the biting type.
It's far more likely to be a flying insect or a bump.
But when a bite does happen, how do you identify it?
The different insect and spider bites can look quite similar. They'll have a central hole, maybe with a scab and then there's typically the pain, swelling and redness around it that allows us to identify the bite.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, general manager in Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Spider bites are not treated any differently to other bites. We first check out if the person has an allergic reaction and if the bite becomes nasty at a local tissue level, then we might need an antibiotic and proper cleaning for a secondary infection. But venom is very seldom what we worry about it. I'd be for more concerned about a tick bite, which allows for more diseases to spread.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, general manager in Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
South Africa has a few dangerous spiders like the widow spider family, violin spider and the sac spider, which can cause nasty bites.
But they rarely kill.
The number of people that presented to emergency units with a spider bite and venemation last year was zero.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, general manager in Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Scroll up for the full QnA.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How do you know if you've been bitten by a spider?
More from Lifestyle
Pole dancing: A full body workout that's also good for your mental health
Pole fitness is for anyone, regardless of your fitness level, age, or gender.Read More
[LISTEN] Is there moaning etiquette during sex? Intimacy coach weighs in
"We're not here to shame or judge anybody; it is whatever floats your boat."Read More
An expert guide on how to keep violence off your social media feeds
This is not a perfect guide, since social media is not designed to be controlled by the user.Read More
Researcher who studied time for 15 years shares insights...
"I’ve researched time for 15 years – here’s how my perception of it has changed."Read More
Friendship research gets an update, and it's key for dealing with loneliness
The benefits of friendship go far beyond having someone to confide in or spend time with – it can also protect you from physical and mental health problemsRead More
[LISTEN] 'Help! I paid money into the wrong MTN account and now I'm greylisted'
Consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler strikes again, saving customer from R7k loss!Read More
Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens – study
It would also be a significant step in controlling a disease that can cause serious sickness and death in humans.Read More
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to do one better.Read More
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases
Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no longer willing to absorb the extra processing costs.Read More