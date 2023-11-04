How do you know if you've been bitten by a spider?





A fear of spiders is quite common and most of us panic when we see any arthropod close to us.

These eight legged creatures often get a bad rap and according to Dr Charl van Loggerenberg who works in emergency medicine, they're seldom the biting type.

It's far more likely to be a flying insect or a bump.

But when a bite does happen, how do you identify it?

The different insect and spider bites can look quite similar. They'll have a central hole, maybe with a scab and then there's typically the pain, swelling and redness around it that allows us to identify the bite. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, general manager in Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Spider bites are not treated any differently to other bites. We first check out if the person has an allergic reaction and if the bite becomes nasty at a local tissue level, then we might need an antibiotic and proper cleaning for a secondary infection. But venom is very seldom what we worry about it. I'd be for more concerned about a tick bite, which allows for more diseases to spread. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, general manager in Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

South Africa has a few dangerous spiders like the widow spider family, violin spider and the sac spider, which can cause nasty bites.

But they rarely kill.

The number of people that presented to emergency units with a spider bite and venemation last year was zero. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, general manager in Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

