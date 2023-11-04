Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing
South African actress Melanie Du Bois is a powerhouse in the television landscape, but few know her story of deep pain and suffering and her journey to mental health.
Du Bois, known for her roles on the popular soapies 7 de Laan and Arendsvlei, stars in the new Showmax series Spinners, which launches on 8 November.
The show features an award winning cast and crews and follows Ethan, a 17-year-old driver working for a local gang, who desperately wants a way out.
He discovers a possible escape route via spinning, an extreme motorsport where he can put his driving skills to better use.
But the looming gang war jeopardises that hope.
Du Bois plays plays Kayla, the mother of Ethan and a recovering drug addict trying to win back her children’s trust.
It's the first time I've ever played a character like this. It was deep, gritty and ugly...and I loved every moment of it. I used the things I went through to create her pain. She had some deep seated issues and it was wonderful playing a character with so much depth and pain.Melanie Du Bois, South African actress
Du Bois was able to bring this character to life by channeling her own lived experience.
She and her family suffered an unimaginable tragedy, with the suicide of her sister and her nephew three months apart.
It's been my journey to bring awareness to mental health and tell people they're not alone. In our communities, it's seen as a negative thing. They'd say rather go to church than go to a psychologist. So I would rather talk about my mental illness and how I cope with it, because people tend to think it's not there.Melanie Du Bois, South African actress
Du Bois recalls that she had immense guilt after the death of her relatives, for not being able to "save them".
If I couldn't do anything for them, I can make other people aware. If I can save others, it's honouring my sister and nephew.Melanie Du Bois, South African actress
In the aftermath of their death, Du Bois went through a dark, destructive path, in which she herself attempted suicide three times.
She also spent time in a mental institution on three occasions and has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.
I always in my mind believe I should have gone with them. It happened seven years ago and it feels like yesterday. It's a constant process and me talking about it is healing for myself. It also helps other people. In doing that, that's the example you set for others.Melanie Du Bois, South African actress
Scroll above for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing
