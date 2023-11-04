Pole dancing: A full body workout that's also good for your mental health





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with iPole Studio: Pole Dancing Classes owner, Aviva Hanan.

For many people, the only reference they have about pole dancing is from movies where someone does erotic dancing that encompasses swinging around a pole.

But did you know that you can do pole dancing to improve your fitness without doing all of those risqué moves?

Pole fitness is considered to be a complete body workout that is good for your physical and mental health.

Pole fitness is good for:

Building strength in your back muscles, biceps, triceps and forearms

Heart and blood flow

Bones and joints

Weight loss

Improving sleep quality

Building self-confidence

The best part about pole fitness is that anyone can do it no matter their fitness level, says Hanan.

Pole dancing is open to any person, any age, any shape and any size. A lot of time people think it's just for women, but it's actually not. Aviva Hanan, owner - iPole Studio: Pole Dancing Classes

One of the biggest challenges we have is people thinking pole or aerial fitness is really really difficult. Aviva Hanan, owner - iPole Studio: Pole Dancing Classes

Yes, it is hard but if you stick to it and you're consistent with your classes, you can be really really good. Aviva Hanan, owner - iPole Studio: Pole Dancing Classes

