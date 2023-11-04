



DURBAN - The Springboks touched down in Durban on Saturday for the third day of their victory tour.

The Springboks have been on their victory tour since Thursday, after touching down on home soil with the Web Ellis trophy earlier this week.

The streets of eThekwini were painted green and gold with hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga ahead of the squad's arrival.

Supporters carried placards with messages for the team as they waited in song for the World Cup winners to kickstart their tour.

[WATCH] @Springboks fans are gathering outside the Garden court hotel in uMhlanga, Durban north ahead of the trophy tour. #GoBokke #Springboks @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/USIwX4a0Ho ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2023

@kzngov Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is out with her family as the 4th time #Rugbychampions tour the coastal city of KwaZulu-Natal. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/iej2BQClnK ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2023

One rugby fanatic said he was hoping to catch a glimpse of captain Siya Kolisi.

“I told my father that the Springboks will win with one point and I'm very excited to see Siya Kolisi because he is my hero."

ALSO READ:

The convoy is expected to start from Umhlanga in the morning and conclude at the convention centre.

The tour bus is also set to pass through KwaMashu.

Fans can also catch the tour bus as it passes through the city's busiest Pixley kaSeme Street.

These are the routes for the Durban leg of the Springbok’s victory tour. The 4th time World Cup champions will be touring the coastal city of KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow. #GoBokke #Springboks @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/4piRhn88qM ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : eThekwini painted green and gold as Boks touch down for Webb Ellis trophy tour