eThekwini painted green and gold as Boks touch down for Webb Ellis trophy tour
DURBAN - The Springboks touched down in Durban on Saturday for the third day of their victory tour.
The Springboks have been on their victory tour since Thursday, after touching down on home soil with the Web Ellis trophy earlier this week.
The streets of eThekwini were painted green and gold with hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga ahead of the squad's arrival.
Supporters carried placards with messages for the team as they waited in song for the World Cup winners to kickstart their tour.
[WATCH] @Springboks fans are gathering outside the Garden court hotel in uMhlanga, Durban north ahead of the trophy tour. #GoBokke #Springboks @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/USIwX4a0Ho' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2023
@kzngov Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is out with her family as the 4th time #Rugbychampions tour the coastal city of KwaZulu-Natal. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/iej2BQClnK' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2023
One rugby fanatic said he was hoping to catch a glimpse of captain Siya Kolisi.
“I told my father that the Springboks will win with one point and I'm very excited to see Siya Kolisi because he is my hero."
ALSO READ:
- It's all systems go for Durban leg of Webb Ellis trophy tour, says Mayor Kaunda
- Springboks Webb Ellis trophy tour: 'We dedicate this to South Africa' - Kolisi
The convoy is expected to start from Umhlanga in the morning and conclude at the convention centre.
The tour bus is also set to pass through KwaMashu.
Fans can also catch the tour bus as it passes through the city's busiest Pixley kaSeme Street.
These are the routes for the Durban leg of the Springbok’s victory tour. The 4th time World Cup champions will be touring the coastal city of KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow. #GoBokke #Springboks @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/4piRhn88qM' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : eThekwini painted green and gold as Boks touch down for Webb Ellis trophy tour
More from Local
Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?
The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI).Read More
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners.Read More
How Africa's first Metaverse can change our human experience
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by one of Africa's most respected futurists Mic Mann, the owner of Ubuntuland and Africarare to unpack Africa's first Metaverse.Read More
Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA
Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the red tape for small businesses.Read More
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal
The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'
A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.Read More
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU
Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.Read More
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.Read More