SA marks agricultural milestone after first soybean export to China





CAPE TOWN - South Africa marked a significant trade milestone in the agriculture sector after the country's first soybean export to China.

In 2022, the Department of Agriculture signed an export agreement with its biggest trade counterpart, China, which is the biggest consumer and importer of soybeans in the world.

The department said the shipment was evidence of other possibilities for growing the cereal and oilseed sector.

It added that the transaction was in line with the recent BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit mandate held in Johannesburg in September.

Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo: "China is the biggest consumer and importer of soybeans in the world. This year, it is expected to import 97 million tons of soybeans compared to South Africa’s export potential of not even 1 million tons."

Ngcobo added that the ability to access this market brings unlimited export potential and growth for both emerging and established farmers in South Africa, calling on the country's soybean farmers to take advantage of this opportunity.

