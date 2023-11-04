SA marks agricultural milestone after first soybean export to China
CAPE TOWN - South Africa marked a significant trade milestone in the agriculture sector after the country's first soybean export to China.
In 2022, the Department of Agriculture signed an export agreement with its biggest trade counterpart, China, which is the biggest consumer and importer of soybeans in the world.
The department said the shipment was evidence of other possibilities for growing the cereal and oilseed sector.
It added that the transaction was in line with the recent BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit mandate held in Johannesburg in September.
READ: SA, China sign 11 agreements to seal collaboration efforts
Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo: "China is the biggest consumer and importer of soybeans in the world. This year, it is expected to import 97 million tons of soybeans compared to South Africa’s export potential of not even 1 million tons."
Ngcobo added that the ability to access this market brings unlimited export potential and growth for both emerging and established farmers in South Africa, calling on the country's soybean farmers to take advantage of this opportunity.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA marks agricultural milestone after first soybean export to China
More from Business
Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA
Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the red tape for small businesses.Read More
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee
EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment.Read More
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily
Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year.Read More
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU
African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity Act the two trade pacts would yield far greater benefits for the region.Read More
Stockmarket tips: 10 shares to 'make you rich' from veteran stockbroker Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has selected ten stocks to build a portfolio of South African shares, and challenged others to do one better.Read More
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases
Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no longer willing to absorb the extra processing costs.Read More
Govt debt: 23% of GDP in 2009, now over 70%. What's the money been spent on?
One problem with South Africa's trillions of rand's worth of debt is that the money has not been invested well, remarks economist Kevin Lings.Read More
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.Read More