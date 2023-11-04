Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.
…but if one looks at it from a principle point of view, one can say we should be equal under our Constitution so why are those who are affluent having medical aid able to get these tax rebates when other citizens who are struggling actually don't get anything?Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO
Medical aid tax credits (funds used to reimburse medical aid scheme members annually) will soon cease to exist in South Africa.
According to the Health Department, the money will instead go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI).
Nyati says this news should not come as a surprise to us.
Nyati says these rebates reportedly amount to around R10 billion to R20 billion.
This is a small fraction of what is required to deliver this new healthcare system, as it's estimated that between R300 billion to R450 billion is needed annually for the NHI, adds Nyati.
There's still a little bit of cloudiness around how this is going to be funded but this is definitely the begininng of those plans of how to fund the NHI.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO
The aim of the NHI is to provide universal healthcare where every citizen has access to affordable and quality healthcare.
There have been a number of concerns surrounding how it will be implemented and whether it will be free of corruption.
Some have even called for the government to invest in fixing the country's ailing public health sector instead of introducing this new health scheme.
There are also fears that the NHI could mean the death of the medical aid industry.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43743257_healthcare-and-medicine-.html
More from Local
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners.Read More
eThekwini painted green and gold as Boks touch down for Webb Ellis trophy tour
Supporters carried placards with messages for the team as they waited in song for the World Cup winners to kickstart their tour.Read More
How Africa's first Metaverse can change our human experience
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by one of Africa's most respected futurists Mic Mann, the owner of Ubuntuland and Africarare to unpack Africa's first Metaverse.Read More
Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA
Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the red tape for small businesses.Read More
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal
The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'
A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.Read More
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU
Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.Read More
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.Read More