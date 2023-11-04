What is ‘suicide hour’ and why do we experience it as parents and kids?
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.
To add insult to injury, they are all ill-equipped to deal with these needs because energy is at an all-time low at this time of the day.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
Are you and your children lacking energy and patience between 5pm and 6pm? You could be experiencing “suicide hour”.
What often happens with parents and children at this time of the day is that your children are tired, hungry thirsty and in need of your attention. They haven't seen you all day - they are desperate for re-connection.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
Bush says at this time, neither parents or kids are fun to be around.
According to Bush, the characteristics of children during suicide hour include being demanding, complaining, and if there is more than one child, fighting with each other.
She adds that the characteristics of parents include being impatient and having a low energy level.
What often happens at suicide hour in particular, because your patience and energy are low, is that you actually discipline them for being naughty instead of going through this checklist of are they tired, hungry, thirsty, are they in need of my attention.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
The minute you go through that checklist, you will probably find that they are either one, two or all of those things. If you can reframe that, then there is no need to discipline them, you need to fill their cupNikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
