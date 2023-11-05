Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA

5 November 2023 8:41 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Idols SA
Idols SA Season 19
Thabo Ndlovu

The 26-year-old was declared the winner of the final season of the singing competition on Saturday.

Thabo Ndlovu is the Season 19 winner of Idols SA.

The grand finale took place on Saturday at the Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg.

Ndlovu and Princess McDonald were the final two contestants, both hailing from Mpumalanga.

The 26-year-old walks away with a massive prize package that includes R1 million in cash, a record deal from JR’s FeelGood Music, a brand-new Toyota Vitz, Truworths fashion vouchers, and his entire Idols SA wardrobe.

This was the final season of Idols SA.

It was announced in February that the singing competition had been cancelled.

South Africa got its first taste of the competition when the inaugural show aired in March 2002.

It was the second international spinoff of the popular British show, Pop Idol.














