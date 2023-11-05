Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA





Thabo Ndlovu is the Season 19 winner of Idols SA.

The grand finale took place on Saturday at the Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg.

Ndlovu and Princess McDonald were the final two contestants, both hailing from Mpumalanga.

The 26-year-old walks away with a massive prize package that includes R1 million in cash, a record deal from JR’s FeelGood Music, a brand-new Toyota Vitz, Truworths fashion vouchers, and his entire Idols SA wardrobe.

There you have it Mzansi. It’s been an iconic and very long journey and now Thabo comes out as the very last South African Idol! 🤩💙🔥



Watch his journey here: https://t.co/t3R9pTnOV9 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/W8pHOl5Ai5 ' Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 4, 2023

This was the final season of Idols SA.

It was announced in February that the singing competition had been cancelled.

South Africa got its first taste of the competition when the inaugural show aired in March 2002.

It was the second international spinoff of the popular British show, Pop Idol.