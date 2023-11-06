Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Opinion
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to 'frustrate' ANC's electoral committee work

6 November 2023 7:37 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
2024 general elections
ANC electoral committee

Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week survived a kidnapping, fearing these incidents were linked to the work he was doing for the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The secretary of the African National Congress (ANC)'s electoral committee, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, says there seems to be a deliberate attempt to frustrate their work as the party prepares for the upcoming general elections.

Matsila and former ANC Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe are getting the party ready for its list conference to pick candidates to represent the organisation in Parliament and provincial legislatures. He survived a 20-hour kidnapping ordeal last week.

In 2022, he was attacked twice - the first time while attempting to investigate complaints and disputes following the 2021 local government elections, and the second occurring during preparation for the ANC's 55th national conference. Matsila told Eyewitness News that he was worried this was linked to the work he was doing for the organisation.

“It would seem like the tendency has always been there - when we were doing the North West work and when we were doing the Nasrec work - to try and frustrate the work of the electoral committee and ensure that everything happening in the ANC is effectively sabotaged and I become the target.”

Matsila said there could have been many reasons behind the attacks, including factional battles and possible ambitions to make it into Parliament.

He informed his party about the incidents and it committed to providing him with some protection to do his job.

However, he fears that the ANC is dragging its feet on the issue of his safety, even though Motlanthe already brought it to the attention of the party's officials.

“He has raised that very sharply and we have had discussions with very senior leaders of the ANC, but these discussions have also happened in the past two incidents, and nothing has been really forthcoming in terms of security measures around some of us," explained Matsila.


This article first appeared on EWN : Matsila cites deliberate attempt to 'frustrate' ANC's electoral committee work




