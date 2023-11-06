Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work
JOHANNESBURG - The secretary of the African National Congress (ANC)'s electoral committee, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, says there seems to be a deliberate attempt to frustrate their work as the party prepares for the upcoming general elections.
Matsila and former ANC Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe are getting the party ready for its list conference to pick candidates to represent the organisation in Parliament and provincial legislatures. He survived a 20-hour kidnapping ordeal last week.
In 2022, he was attacked twice - the first time while attempting to investigate complaints and disputes following the 2021 local government elections, and the second occurring during preparation for the ANC's 55th national conference. Matsila told Eyewitness News that he was worried this was linked to the work he was doing for the organisation.
“It would seem like the tendency has always been there - when we were doing the North West work and when we were doing the Nasrec work - to try and frustrate the work of the electoral committee and ensure that everything happening in the ANC is effectively sabotaged and I become the target.”
Matsila said there could have been many reasons behind the attacks, including factional battles and possible ambitions to make it into Parliament.
He informed his party about the incidents and it committed to providing him with some protection to do his job.
However, he fears that the ANC is dragging its feet on the issue of his safety, even though Motlanthe already brought it to the attention of the party's officials.
“He has raised that very sharply and we have had discussions with very senior leaders of the ANC, but these discussions have also happened in the past two incidents, and nothing has been really forthcoming in terms of security measures around some of us," explained Matsila.
This article first appeared on EWN : Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work
Source : AFP
More from Politics
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert
DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.Read More
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree?
The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity).Read More
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector
She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.Read More
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA
The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.Read More
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework'
The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF
The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for their constituencies to attend its 10th anniversary celebration in July.Read More