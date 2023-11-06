Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Opinion
Latest Local
Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances The student funding scheme in June introduced a contentious new direct-payment system allowing for money to be directly paid to th... 6 November 2023 7:12 AM
Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits? The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI). 4 November 2023 2:02 PM
Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners. 4 November 2023 12:28 PM
View all Local
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week s... 6 November 2023 7:37 AM
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
View all Politics
SA marks agricultural milestone after first soybean export to China The Department of Agriculture, which in 2022 signed an export agreement with its biggest trade counterpart, said the shipment was... 4 November 2023 12:11 PM
Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the... 4 November 2023 9:40 AM
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
View all Business
Modern medicine and Middle Ages: logic of vulture brain, bloodletting lives on “Dark Age medicine” is a useful narrative when it comes to ingrained beliefs about medical progress. 6 November 2023 8:07 AM
What is ‘suicide hour’ and why do parents and kids experience it? The concept of 'suicide hour' takes place between 5pm and 6pm. 4 November 2023 3:57 PM
Pole dancing: A full body workout that's also good for your mental health Pole fitness is for anyone, regardless of your fitness level, age, or gender. 4 November 2023 11:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity. 3 November 2023 5:40 PM
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
View all Sport
Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA The 26-year-old was declared the winner of the final season of the singing competition on Saturday. 5 November 2023 8:41 AM
Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success Award-winning musician Majozi drops into the CapeTalk studio to play some music from his latest album which was released on 3 Nove... 4 November 2023 1:08 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city Durban, you're next! 3 November 2023 5:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war US President Joe Biden has called for a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas. 3 November 2023 11:03 AM
Global leaders pledge to tackle AI together Twenty-eight nations pledge transparency and accountability surrounding AI technology. 2 November 2023 1:44 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances

6 November 2023 7:12 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Sunday Times

The student funding scheme in June introduced a contentious new direct-payment system allowing for money to be directly paid to the students. But it has been plagued by an array of problems.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost 100,000 university students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) across the country are reportedly still waiting for their November allowances.

This information came from a report published by the Sunday Times newspaper on Sunday.

In June, NSFAS introduced a new direct-payment system that allows for funds to be paid directly to students instead of to the institutions they attend.

The new system has since been plagued with issues.

READ MORE:

From a failure to pay the allowances on time – or at all – to high transaction costs attached to the new NSFAS accounts students have been issued with, the new system has brought with it a range of issues and even led to student protests at some institutions and NSFAS, as well as the companies appointed to administer the new system being called to account before Parliament.

The report quoted NSFAS spokesperson Slumezi Skosana as saying the scheme needed to implement control measures after some universities failed to stop paying the allowances themselves after June, as instructed, but that they were working with these institutions to address the problem.

Skosana did not respond to a request for comment from Eyewitness News on Sunday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances




© olegdudko/123rf.com

Time to say goodbye to medical aid tax credits?

4 November 2023 2:02 PM

The Health Department says the money will go towards funding the National Health Insurance (NHI).

SA actress Melanie Du Bois Photo: Melanie Du Bois/Facebook

Melanie Du Bois on her new role, mental health and finding healing

4 November 2023 12:28 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by actress Melanie Du Bois to talk about her role as Kayla in the new Showmax series Spinners.

The Springboks Trophy Tour hit Durban on 04 November 2023. Picture: X/@kzngov

eThekwini painted green and gold as Boks touch down for Webb Ellis trophy tour

4 November 2023 11:30 AM

Supporters carried placards with messages for the team as they waited in song for the World Cup winners to kickstart their tour.

Metaverse concept @ katisa/123rf.com

How Africa's first Metaverse can change our human experience

4 November 2023 9:44 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by one of Africa's most respected futurists Mic Mann, the owner of Ubuntuland and Africarare to unpack Africa's first Metaverse.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the 20th AGOA Forum in Johannesburg on 3 November 2023. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA

Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA

4 November 2023 9:40 AM

Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the red tape for small businesses.

Ghaleb Cachalia profile image. Picture: Supplied

'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal

3 November 2023 6:06 PM

The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel.

Cape Town CBD has been brought to a standstill by thousands of Springbok supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan.

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

3 November 2023 5:36 PM

Durban, you're next!

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'

3 November 2023 2:44 PM

A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.

Picture: © poznyakov/123rf.com

SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU

3 November 2023 1:17 PM

Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

3 November 2023 1:09 PM

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.

