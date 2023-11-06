Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances
JOHANNESBURG - Almost 100,000 university students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) across the country are reportedly still waiting for their November allowances.
This information came from a report published by the Sunday Times newspaper on Sunday.
In June, NSFAS introduced a new direct-payment system that allows for funds to be paid directly to students instead of to the institutions they attend.
The new system has since been plagued with issues.
From a failure to pay the allowances on time – or at all – to high transaction costs attached to the new NSFAS accounts students have been issued with, the new system has brought with it a range of issues and even led to student protests at some institutions and NSFAS, as well as the companies appointed to administer the new system being called to account before Parliament.
The report quoted NSFAS spokesperson Slumezi Skosana as saying the scheme needed to implement control measures after some universities failed to stop paying the allowances themselves after June, as instructed, but that they were working with these institutions to address the problem.
Skosana did not respond to a request for comment from Eyewitness News on Sunday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances
Source : https://twitter.com/mynsfas
