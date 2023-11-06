Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space, feed cities - study

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state' These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud. 6 November 2023 4:52 PM
SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality. 6 November 2023 4:34 PM
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga A big win for local cannabis farmers! 6 November 2023 2:04 PM
View all Local
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership. 6 November 2023 11:42 AM
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week s... 6 November 2023 7:37 AM
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Whose job will AI replace? Why a clerk in Africa has more to fear than one in US One point that’s usually not addressed in talks about AI’s impact on jobs: where you work may be as important as what you do. 6 November 2023 4:37 PM
Ekurhuleni's finances 'in the positive', Malema disproves ANC, DA and ActionSA Malema on Sunday dismissed claims from some political parties speculating that Ekurhuleni is on the brink of financial collapse, s... 6 November 2023 1:14 PM
Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site. 6 November 2023 12:30 PM
View all Business
If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for. 6 November 2023 2:44 PM
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate? Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing. 6 November 2023 12:55 PM
[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 6 November 2023 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' f... 6 November 2023 1:17 PM
View all Sport
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song. 6 November 2023 1:54 PM
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest The South African Music Awards are back on. 6 November 2023 10:54 AM
Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!' Did you know these fun facts about the star? 6 November 2023 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
'Absolutely shameful': Disney turns London's 7/7 terrorist attack into TV drama The terror attack on 7 July 2005 saw 56 people killed and 770 injured. 6 November 2023 5:18 PM
Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel Several Latin American countries have recalled envoys from Israel amid the war in Gaza. 6 November 2023 4:24 PM
IDF 'doesn't deny child casualties in Gaza, has no intent to harm civilians' It has been almost one month since Israel declared war after a surprise attack from Hamas. 6 November 2023 4:11 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space, feed cities - study

6 November 2023 9:37 AM
by The Conversation

Here's how cultivating traditional African vegetables on walls can help feed more people.

As cities grow, more people need food. However, space for farming is limited in cities.

Building facades can offer a solution for growing food.

We asked landscape architect Karen Botes, Lecturer in Landscape Architecture at the University of Pretoria, to tell us about her research – cultivating traditional African vegetables on walls.

Living wall systems are vertical growing platforms which usually form part of a building façade.

Some are continuous, others modular.

Continuous systems are lightweight screens with pockets that can contain wet felted substrate layers, or rock wool, for the plants to grow in, or the plants’ exposed roots are kept wet with nutrient-rich fluids.

An example of a continuous system is hydroponics.

Modular living wall systems are irrigated plant trays or pots containing soil and fixed onto a supporting structure on the building’s vertical surface.

Modular systems are widely used because they make an immediate aesthetic impact.

The plants are pre-grown offsite and individual plants are easily replaced.

To learn more about which modular living wall systems work best, I compared two during the 2021/2022 growing season in Pretoria, South Africa.

My six-month study also compared traditional African vegetable crops with a mainstream crop.

What are the benefits of living walls?

Benefits of living walls include food production, biodiversity, cooling, air purification and noise reduction.

They also have aesthetic value and are known to reduce stress and improve productivity and well-being.

When households grow edible crops in living walls, it reduces the environmental impact of food because it doesn’t have to come from far away. And it reduces waste. Growing vegetables has also been found to encourage urban gardeners to eat a more balanced diet in Honduras, Japan, Australia and elsewhere.

I’m interested in whether living walls with traditional African vegetables could improve local household food production and contribute to dealing with climate change, urban heat islands and urban microclimates.

What did you discover in your study in Pretoria?

The study compared the performance of traditional African vegetable crops in two types of living wall systems, the Vicinity wall and the Eco Green Wall, in terms of crop yields and health.

The Vicinity wall is an all-in-one system, with water tanks at the bottom, a pump and a filter.

The top row of pots is drip irrigated and the water gravitates into each row, before circulating back to the top row.

The Vicinity pots are clipped onto an aluminium rail fixed to the building.

The Eco Green Wall comprises interlocking, lightweight blocks made out of recycled polystyrene aggregate-and-cement mixture, and plant pots with a soil volume of roughly 1.5 litres.

It is designed with economic feasibility and sustainability in mind.

I compared the living wall systems’ performance to traditional soil-based agriculture.

Variables included minimum and maximum daily temperatures, relative humidity, precipitation, soil temperature, water content and electrical conductivity, leaf biomass yield and plant stress.

The study found that local production of the living wall components reduced their cost and carbon footprint.

Low technology that requires basic assembly, and a basic irrigation system to limit dependency on electricity and water, can enhance performance.

An appropriate plant selection can further improve the living wall’s resilience, feasibility and sustainability.

The study identified seven traditional African vegetable species suitable for household food production in living wall systems: creeping foxglove, Indian borage, jute plant, pink ribbons, water mint, dwarf elephant’s food and black-eyed pea.

How feasible is it? What are the biggest barriers?

Building facades make up roughly double the area of building footprints in urban areas.

This means that walls have more potential for local food production than traditional soil-based urban agriculture. They also have environmental benefits.

However, the efficiency, resilience and sustainability of current living wall systems have been questioned globally and need improvement.

• They are costly to install and maintain.

• They seldom provide optimal conditions for plants to flourish.

• They rely on electricity and water.

• Some systems require specialised skills and technology.

What could make it work for cities on the continent?

Sun exposure of plant pots should be limited so that the soil doesn’t get too hot.

The Eco Green Wall system is an example where sun exposure is limited and the structure protects the crops.

Pots need to have at least three litres of soil with a depth of 200mm.

This increases yield and reduces plant stress.

The soil must be lightweight and meet the plant’s requirements.

Aeration, texture and drainage must be right. The pots’ drainage holes must limit blockages.

A drip or wick irrigation system for each plant level reduces maintenance and increases resilience.

Selecting traditional African vegetables increases the feasibility and resilience of crop performance.

These crops can tolerate sub-Saharan Africa’s harsh climate conditions.

Traditional African vegetables also have a high nutritional value, don’t need much irrigation or chemicals, and are resistant to disease.

These vegetables prefer full sun and no frost.

Well-drained, aerated potting soil that allows for movement of air, water and nutrients works well for them. They require moderate irrigation.

The system should be positioned to avoid possible contamination of crops by polluted environments.

It must be orientated to provide efficient sun exposure for the selected plants.

So, are living wall systems worth considering to grow vegetables?

I concluded from my research that growing traditional African vegetables in modular living walls saves space compared to standard soil-based food production on a household scale.

Considering the horizontal footprint area occupied in terms of yield per square metre, living wall systems with larger pot volumes produced over four times the yield of conventional soil-based agriculture.

And they use space that would otherwise not have been used productively.

I also concluded that outdoor modular living wall systems with selected traditional African vegetable crops might be one way of improving food security and urban environments in sub-Saharan Africa.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space, feed cities - study




6 November 2023 9:37 AM
by The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

Image source: Pexels.com

If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU

6 November 2023 2:44 PM

Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘All The Light We Cannot See’ is available to stream on Netflix. Photo: YouTube/Netflix (screenshot)

All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?

6 November 2023 12:55 PM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi

6 November 2023 12:31 PM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Rich kids neh! Teen threatens club's bodyguard after denied entrance

6 November 2023 12:06 PM

During the altercation, he was boasting about the wealth and influence of his family in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

Too much self-control can be bad for your mental health

6 November 2023 9:33 AM

'Overcontrolled' personalities may cause people to experience social isolation and loneliness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alternative medicine Pharmacy. Picture: Pixabay

Modern medicine and Middle Ages: logic of vulture brain, bloodletting lives on

6 November 2023 8:07 AM

“Dark Age medicine” is a useful narrative when it comes to ingrained beliefs about medical progress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: August de Richelieu / Pexels

What is ‘suicide hour’ and why do parents and kids experience it?

4 November 2023 3:57 PM

The concept of 'suicide hour' takes place between 5pm and 6pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Pole dancing: A full body workout that's also good for your mental health

4 November 2023 11:29 AM

Pole fitness is for anyone, regardless of your fitness level, age, or gender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Ronny Overhate from Pixabay

How do you know if you've been bitten by a spider?

4 November 2023 8:59 AM

Every Saturday morning, the Weekend Breakfast Show focuses on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Dr Charl van Loggerenberg for the regular Doctor’s Surgery Q and A.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

torwai/123rf

[LISTEN] Is there moaning etiquette during sex? Intimacy coach weighs in

3 November 2023 5:24 PM

"We're not here to shame or judge anybody; it is whatever floats your boat."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'

Local Business

The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand

Sport

'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Pandor explains why SA is withdrawing its diplomats from Israel

6 November 2023 7:55 PM

Woman (60) caught with dagga worth R400k at OR Tambo International Airport

6 November 2023 7:24 PM

EC's Mabuyane condemns violent protests that led to damage of R61 road

6 November 2023 7:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA