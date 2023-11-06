DJ murdered while live-streaming broadcast on Facebook





Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 01:26).

Juan Jumalon was broadcasting from his home, streaming it on Facebook Live when an intruder shot and killed him.

The shooter allegedly asked permission to enter the studio, saying he had something important to share on air.

He courted the public to come and see him. He liked listeners to show up. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Jumalon’s wife rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos took to X to condemn the attack.

Four journalists have been killed since Marcos came into office.

FILE: Broadcaster Juan Jumalon. Picture: John T. Jumalon/Facebook

It is the world's most dangerous place for broadcasters and journalists. Adam Gilchrist

Listen to the interview for more.