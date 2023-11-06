Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!'





While the younger generation might know Sally Field as Aunt May from The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, the original fans know Field from her iconic roles in 'Steel Magnolias', 'Mrs. Doubtfire', 'Smokey and the Bandit', 'Forrest Gump', 'Gidget', 'Norma Rae', 'Places in the Heart'... the list goes on.

Field's acting career spans over 50 years with multiple Oscar, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning performances which have cemented her status as one of Hollywood’s most accomplished actresses.

While you might've seen Field in these or other iconic movies or series - here are some fun facts you might not have known about the star:

• Field has been married twice - the first marriage gave her two sons while the second gave her one

• Between marriages, from 1976 to 1980, Field was in a relationship with Burt Reynolds

• Field also ventured into directing, directing her first feature film, 'Beautiful' in 2000

• Field has often used her platform to bring attention to important social issues, advocating for equal pay and representation of women in the entertainment industry, mental health, support for artistic education programmes, LGBTQ+ rights and equality while founding "Sally's Place" - providing support and resources for kids with chronic illnesses

• In 2002, Field made her Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed production of Arthur Miller’s play 'The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?'

• In 2014, Field received a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

• In 2020, Field made Emmy history by becoming the first person to receive nominations in both the Best Actress and the Best Supporting Actress categories in the same year

• During her acceptance speech at the 1985 Academy Awards, Field famously exclaimed, '“I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me" to her industry peers - becoming her most memorable quote in Oscar history.

And that's why Field is an entertainment icon!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!'