Ekurhuleni's finances 'in the positive', Malema disproves ANC, DA and ActionSA





After weeks of speculation over the finances of the City of Ekurhuleni, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema insists that the city's books are looking good.

ActionSA, the Democratic Alliance, and the African National Congress (ANC) all raised concerns over perceived financial problems in the metro.

On Sunday, Malema dismissed the claims during the party's Fighters Forum in Johannesburg.

Malema said Ekurhuleni, which had at least three consecutive clean audits before the red berets joined its government, only gained financial stability through his party.

He said that the EFF conducted its own investigation following claims that the city was on the brink of financial collapse.

“We went into the council, [and] opened the books of the council. Ekurhuleni is in the positive, it's not negative.”

The EFF's Nkululeko Dunga is the city's Finance MMC.

Malema, who was addressing the fighters as they prepared to campaign for the 2024 general elections, also warned party members against being used in ANC factional battles.

Next week, the EFF will hold a bash as it encourages the youth to register for the looming polls.

