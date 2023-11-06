Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst
Lester Kiewit speaks to Neil Manthorp, a cricket writer and commentator, about where things went wrong for the Proteas as they lost by 243 runs to an outstanding India side led by Virat Kohli who scored 101 runs on Sunday (5 November).
Listen to the match analysis below.
The Proteas recorded a "thrashing" defeat against India on Sunday.
Despite their performance, South Africa's national team still qualifies for the semi-final where they will play against Afghanistan on Friday (10 November).
Manthorp says the Proteas loss was a "violent wake-up call" and "looked like India was playing against a youth team."
Manthorp hopes that the Proteas' loss helped them realise how much better they'll have to be to win the World Cup.
There's a big difference in losing by one point than losing by 243 runs. It was a thrashing and it's not a game they could've won, it wasn't a game they were ever in.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Writer and Commentator
RELATED: 7 RECORDS (SO FAR) SMASHED BY THE PROTEAS AT THE CRICKET WORLD CUP IN INDIA
The Proteas are not like the Springboks where players are interchangeable despite the team's strategy - the Proteas have a blueprint with players in specific roles which means there's not a lot of room for change and they know exactly what to do to win.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Writer and Commentator
Manthorp mentions that since the Proteas broke records in their match against New Zealand, it might have given them the thought that they could beat India but it was a disappointing loss.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst
More from Sport
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel
New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November.Read More
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand
India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots.Read More
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience
Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.Read More
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo
Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup.Read More
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.Read More
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.Read More
[WATCH]: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters to watch RWC final
What news or event did you miss due to boarding a plane?Read More
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.Read More