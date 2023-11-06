Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state' These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud. 6 November 2023 4:52 PM
SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality. 6 November 2023 4:34 PM
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga A big win for local cannabis farmers! 6 November 2023 2:04 PM
View all Local
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership. 6 November 2023 11:42 AM
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week s... 6 November 2023 7:37 AM
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Whose job will AI replace? Why a clerk in Africa has more to fear than one in US One point that’s usually not addressed in talks about AI’s impact on jobs: where you work may be as important as what you do. 6 November 2023 4:37 PM
Ekurhuleni's finances 'in the positive', Malema disproves ANC, DA and ActionSA Malema on Sunday dismissed claims from some political parties speculating that Ekurhuleni is on the brink of financial collapse, s... 6 November 2023 1:14 PM
Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site. 6 November 2023 12:30 PM
View all Business
If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for. 6 November 2023 2:44 PM
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate? Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing. 6 November 2023 12:55 PM
[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 6 November 2023 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' f... 6 November 2023 1:17 PM
View all Sport
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song. 6 November 2023 1:54 PM
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest The South African Music Awards are back on. 6 November 2023 10:54 AM
Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!' Did you know these fun facts about the star? 6 November 2023 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
'Absolutely shameful': Disney turns London's 7/7 terrorist attack into TV drama The terror attack on 7 July 2005 saw 56 people killed and 770 injured. 6 November 2023 5:18 PM
Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel Several Latin American countries have recalled envoys from Israel amid the war in Gaza. 6 November 2023 4:24 PM
IDF 'doesn't deny child casualties in Gaza, has no intent to harm civilians' It has been almost one month since Israel declared war after a surprise attack from Hamas. 6 November 2023 4:11 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst

6 November 2023 1:17 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Proteas vs India
2023 Cricket World Cup

Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' for the team.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Neil Manthorp, a cricket writer and commentator, about where things went wrong for the Proteas as they lost by 243 runs to an outstanding India side led by Virat Kohli who scored 101 runs on Sunday (5 November).

Listen to the match analysis below.

The Proteas recorded a "thrashing" defeat against India on Sunday.

Despite their performance, South Africa's national team still qualifies for the semi-final where they will play against Afghanistan on Friday (10 November).

Manthorp says the Proteas loss was a "violent wake-up call" and "looked like India was playing against a youth team."

Manthorp hopes that the Proteas' loss helped them realise how much better they'll have to be to win the World Cup.

There's a big difference in losing by one point than losing by 243 runs. It was a thrashing and it's not a game they could've won, it wasn't a game they were ever in.

Neil Manthorp, Cricket Writer and Commentator

RELATED: 7 RECORDS (SO FAR) SMASHED BY THE PROTEAS AT THE CRICKET WORLD CUP IN INDIA

The Proteas are not like the Springboks where players are interchangeable despite the team's strategy - the Proteas have a blueprint with players in specific roles which means there's not a lot of room for change and they know exactly what to do to win.

Neil Manthorp, Cricket Writer and Commentator

Manthorp mentions that since the Proteas broke records in their match against New Zealand, it might have given them the thought that they could beat India but it was a disappointing loss.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst




6 November 2023 1:17 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Proteas vs India
2023 Cricket World Cup

More from Sport

New Zealand v South Africa: Final - Rugby World Cup France 2023 / RWC Media Zone

New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel

6 November 2023 5:05 PM

New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial view of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/International Cricket Council

The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand

6 November 2023 2:30 PM

India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy aloft outside the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg following the team's return from the Rugby World Cup on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience

3 November 2023 5:40 PM

Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global cricket broadcaster, Kass Naidoo. Photo: Twitter/@KassNaidoo (cropped)

Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo

3 November 2023 3:43 PM

Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!

3 November 2023 3:42 PM

Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks parade the Webb Ellis Cup around the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'

3 November 2023 2:53 PM

While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters to watch RWC final

3 November 2023 1:05 PM

What news or event did you miss due to boarding a plane?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks

3 November 2023 11:18 AM

Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rugby player Cheslin Kolbe at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour

3 November 2023 10:03 AM

Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retired English international rugby union referee, Wayne Barnes. Photo: RWC Media Zone

Record-breaking referee Wayne Barnes calls time on stellar career

3 November 2023 9:38 AM

Wayne Barnes leaves an incredible record behind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'

Local Business

The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand

Sport

'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Pandor explains why SA is withdrawing its diplomats from Israel

6 November 2023 7:55 PM

Woman (60) caught with dagga worth R400k at OR Tambo International Airport

6 November 2023 7:24 PM

EC's Mabuyane condemns violent protests that led to damage of R61 road

6 November 2023 7:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA