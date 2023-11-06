[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi takes a hit after Siya misses rugby ball thrown by fan

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state' These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud. 6 November 2023 4:52 PM
SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality. 6 November 2023 4:34 PM
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga A big win for local cannabis farmers! 6 November 2023 2:04 PM
View all Local
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership. 6 November 2023 11:42 AM
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week s... 6 November 2023 7:37 AM
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Whose job will AI replace? Why a clerk in Africa has more to fear than one in US One point that’s usually not addressed in talks about AI’s impact on jobs: where you work may be as important as what you do. 6 November 2023 4:37 PM
Ekurhuleni's finances 'in the positive', Malema disproves ANC, DA and ActionSA Malema on Sunday dismissed claims from some political parties speculating that Ekurhuleni is on the brink of financial collapse, s... 6 November 2023 1:14 PM
Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site. 6 November 2023 12:30 PM
View all Business
If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for. 6 November 2023 2:44 PM
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate? Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing. 6 November 2023 12:55 PM
[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 6 November 2023 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' f... 6 November 2023 1:17 PM
View all Sport
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song. 6 November 2023 1:54 PM
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest The South African Music Awards are back on. 6 November 2023 10:54 AM
Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!' Did you know these fun facts about the star? 6 November 2023 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
'Absolutely shameful': Disney turns London's 7/7 terrorist attack into TV drama The terror attack on 7 July 2005 saw 56 people killed and 770 injured. 6 November 2023 5:18 PM
Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel Several Latin American countries have recalled envoys from Israel amid the war in Gaza. 6 November 2023 4:24 PM
IDF 'doesn't deny child casualties in Gaza, has no intent to harm civilians' It has been almost one month since Israel declared war after a surprise attack from Hamas. 6 November 2023 4:11 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi takes a hit after Siya misses rugby ball thrown by fan

6 November 2023 10:29 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
Rugby World Cup trophy tour
Springbok trophy tour

'I should’ve caught! Perfect throw!' - Captain Siya Kolisi after the over-eager fan tossed the ball to get his autograph.

South Africa's been in a state of euphoria this past week as our four-time RWC champions shared their triumph on a victory tour around the country.

'First Lady' Rachel Kolisi took one for the team though when an over-eager Springbok fan tossed a rugby ball towards the bus in Cape Town, aiming for captain Siya.

Screengrab from video of Rachel Kolisi being hit by a rugby ball during Springboks trophy tour on Instagram - RugbyPass @rugbypass
Screengrab from video of Rachel Kolisi being hit by a rugby ball during Springboks trophy tour on Instagram - RugbyPass @rugbypass

"Rachel was ok" RugbyPass assured the nation when it posted the video on Instagram.

All she'd wanted was an autograph, the mortified fan wrote later.

RELATED: WATCH Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

The Bok skipper missed the catch though, and watched stunned as the ball headed for his wife's head.

This was his response:

"I should’ve caught ! Perfect throw! But @rachelkolisi should always be expecting the ball that’s why my school coach always told me."

He followed up with "Rachel went for a HIA, but passed it" followed by laughing face emojis.

An embarrassed Rachel also acknowledged it was "a great throw".

"You know when you trip in fall in public and you really hope no one saw it, it was a great throw."

As Rachel's blonde hair flew down in her attempted duck, many viewers initially assumed it was Faf de Klerk in the firing line.

But all's well that ends well as they say, and the incident just added to the growing Springbok mythology and another story to tell.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Rachel Kolisi takes a hit after Siya misses rugby ball thrown by fan




6 November 2023 10:29 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
Rugby World Cup trophy tour
Springbok trophy tour

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

New Zealand v South Africa: Final - Rugby World Cup France 2023 / RWC Media Zone

New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel

6 November 2023 5:05 PM

New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy aloft outside the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg following the team's return from the Rugby World Cup on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience

3 November 2023 5:40 PM

Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD was brought to a standstill by thousands of Springboks supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

3 November 2023 5:36 PM

Durban, you're next!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!

3 November 2023 3:42 PM

Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks parade the Webb Ellis Cup around the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'

3 November 2023 2:53 PM

While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters to watch RWC final

3 November 2023 1:05 PM

What news or event did you miss due to boarding a plane?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks

3 November 2023 11:18 AM

Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rugby player Cheslin Kolbe at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour

3 November 2023 10:03 AM

Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan

2 November 2023 12:29 PM

Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Springboks lift the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on 28 October 2023. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?

31 October 2023 11:54 AM

"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Rich kids neh! Teen threatens club's bodyguard after denied entrance

Lifestyle

[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi takes a hit after Siya misses rugby ball thrown by fan

Local

EWN Highlights

EC's Mabuyane condemns violent protests that led to damage of R61 road

6 November 2023 7:17 PM

Thousands of mining jobs at risk because of failing Transnet - COSATU

6 November 2023 7:13 PM

City of Cape Town says it wants control over disaster relief funding

6 November 2023 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA