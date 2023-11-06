



Amy MacIver interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.

Britain's famous "loneliest sheep" has been rescued from an isolated beach after being stranded there for two years!

The rescue mission was carried out by five intrepid young farmers after local authorities and animal rescue centres reportedly deemed such an operation to be too risky.

'Fiona', Britain's 'loneliest sheep' has been rescued from a rocky beach Image: Scottish SPCA on Facebook

The sheep, now named 'Fiona' had first been spotted by kayakers on a beach in the Scottish Highlands at the foot of steep cliffs two years ago.

During a recent trip on the same paddling route members of the local canoe and kayak club were horrified to discover the ewe still stranded there.

She called out on our approach and once again followed the group along the shore jumping from rock to rock, calling to us the whole way. Jillian Turner, East Sutherland Canoe and Kayak Club

A group of five farmers decided enough was enough, and organised the rescue which involved hauling Fiona up the steep slope using heavy equipment.

Two of them stayed at the top to operate a winch while three others were lowered 250m down the cliff to reach Fiona who was found in a cave, reported online newspaper The Independent.

The rescuers posted an update on Facebook, reporting that Fiona is in "incredible condition", later reporting that she'd been sheared of her heavy fleece load.

While expressing its delight, the Scottish SPCA sounded a warning for the public not to attempt a rescue that would endanger themselves or an animal.

"We're very grateful to the team that rescued the sheep, although we must stress that they were only able to do so as they were experienced climbers."

"Sometimes you just need a group of idiots to get a job done" quipped the rescuers themselves.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Farmers abseil to rescue UK's 'loneliest sheep', stuck on beach for 2 years