Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gabriel Makin of the Social Research Foundation.
The 2024 national elections are around the corner and political parties are joining together to try and secure power.
According to research, a number of South Africans would support an unexpected alliance between the DA and the ANC.
RELATED: Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?
A new poll conducted by the Social Research Foundation found that if the ANC were to get less than 50% in the next elections, 36% of those questioned would support a coalition between the two parties.
Makin says that they have been polling South Africans on the idea of coalitions for the past two years and the concept is something that many support.
Almost two thirds of people would say that they thought the idea of a grand coalition was very good.Gabriel Makin, Social Research Foundation
RELATED: DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties
He adds that only 30% of those polled believed that coalitions are working around the country, while 68% didn't think so.
People don’t believe that coalitions are currently working but they hope that they might be able to work in the future.Gabriel Makin, Social Research Foundation
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government
More from Politics
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work
Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week survived a kidnapping, fearing these incidents were linked to the work he was doing for the organisation.Read More
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert
DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.Read More
Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree?
The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity).Read More
Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector
She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.Read More
The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA
The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.Read More
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework'
The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF
The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for their constituencies to attend its 10th anniversary celebration in July.Read More
More from Local
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'
These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.Read More
SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn
The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality.Read More
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga
A big win for local cannabis farmers!Read More
South Africa cut aBAHve New Zealand in rugby, cricket and... sheep shearing?
Yes, South Africa is beating New Zealand in sport championships and sheep shearing.Read More
Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant
Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site.Read More
‘I don’t think he read the room well’ - Malema slams Boks as 'apartheid symbol’
EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the Springboks as a symbol of white supremacy days after congratulating them on their victory.Read More
[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi takes a hit after Siya misses rugby ball thrown by fan
'I should’ve caught! Perfect throw!' - Captain Siya Kolisi after the over-eager fan tossed the ball to get his autograph.Read More
Moja Love cuts ties with presenter Xolani Khumalo amid murder case
Moja Love confirms Khumalo will not be returning as the ‘Sizokuthola’ presenter.Read More
Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances
The student funding scheme in June introduced a contentious new direct-payment system allowing for money to be directly paid to the students. But it has been plagued by an array of problems.Read More