



Lester Kiewit speaks to Gabriel Makin of the Social Research Foundation.

The 2024 national elections are around the corner and political parties are joining together to try and secure power.

According to research, a number of South Africans would support an unexpected alliance between the DA and the ANC.

RELATED: Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?

A new poll conducted by the Social Research Foundation found that if the ANC were to get less than 50% in the next elections, 36% of those questioned would support a coalition between the two parties.

Makin says that they have been polling South Africans on the idea of coalitions for the past two years and the concept is something that many support.

Almost two thirds of people would say that they thought the idea of a grand coalition was very good. Gabriel Makin, Social Research Foundation

RELATED: DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties

He adds that only 30% of those polled believed that coalitions are working around the country, while 68% didn't think so.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to a question from DA leader John Steenhuisen during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

People don’t believe that coalitions are currently working but they hope that they might be able to work in the future. Gabriel Makin, Social Research Foundation

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government