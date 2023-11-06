[WATCH] Rich kids neh! Teen threatens club's bodyguard after denied entrance
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
A child caught bragging about his family's wealth to a nightclub's bodyguard is going viral.
It is believed that the child began chanting "Do you know who my dad is?" to the bodyguard after being denied entrance.
It was a humorous comeback when the bodyguard made a joke about not knowing who his father was.
Click here to watch the video.
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
