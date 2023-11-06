Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant





Lester Kiewit speaks with Peter Becker, a Spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.

Venture capitalist André Pienaar’s C5 Capital is reportedly working on a new nuclear project for the Cape.

It aims to raise R9 billion in private funding to build the reactor, which will consist of four units.

Each unit will generate 80MW of power and this project will be the first of several planned reactors over the long term.

While any additional generation will help with the energy crisis, some are concerned about the costs and timeframe of building more nuclear reactors.

Becker says that this project has a history dating back to 1992, but it was stopped in 2008 due to high costs and slow progress.

This is not a new concept... being revitalised, possibly because of the panic of loadshedding at the moment. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alert Alliance

Becker claims there is no design yet to show whether it is safe, and it is not clear whether it will be commercially viable.

The cost of this and the amount of time that it would take to install is where I think its biggest weakness is. Peter Becker, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance

