The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'

6 November 2023 4:52 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke

These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr. Harlan Cloete, Public Administration Expert and Sandile Swana, Governance Expert.

Briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke revealed that there are 268 "material irregularities" at municipalities across the country.

Since the office's new powers came into effect in April 2019, they have experienced a R5.19 billion financial loss due to the irregularities.

According to Maluleke, out of the 268 material irregularities, 194 of them were linked to a material financial loss.

Material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud, which could result in material or financial loss, misuse of public material resources, or public harm, says Cloete.

Both Cloete and Swana agree that the issue comes down to inadequate individuals being appointed as mayors, councillors and positions alike.

They add that unfortunately, there's little to no consequences for those committing crimes, with Swana adding that the ANC protects wrong-doers.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

RELATED: Material irregularities by municipalities led to losses of R5.19bn, AG tells MPs

Councillors and administrators are sleeping on the job.

Dr. Harlan Cloete, Public Administration Expert

The Auditor-General will year after year report these findings and there's no consequences.

Dr. Harlan Cloete, Public Administration Expert

There seems to be a lack of leadership in municipalities.

Dr. Harlan Cloete, Public Administration Expert

We are running a gangster state.

Sandile Swana, Governance Expert

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




