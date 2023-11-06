IDF 'doesn't deny child casualties in Gaza, has no intent to harm civilians'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, International Spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).

People around the world have been calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Countless bombs have been dropped on Gaza since 7 October and the United States has called for a pause to the fighting for humanitarian purposes.

Recent Israeli missile strikes have hit two refugee camps in Gaza, killing over 50 people and wounding dozens.

Conricus says they do not have a number of how many civilians have been killed but they have been urging civilians to leave battle spaces.

For the last two weeks and two days we have been pleading with Palestinian civilians to go South away from Northern Gaza… to relative safety where there is humanitarian aid. Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, International Spokesperson - Israeli Defense Force

He adds that the numbers of civilian fatalities which have been given, including 3900 children, are provided by Hamas and cannot be independently verified.

I am not denying that there have been children casualties… there is no intent on behalf of the IDF to kill civilians. Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, International Spokesperson - Israeli Defense Force

Conricus also states that the reports of Israel attacking convoys of ambulances with civilians moving south are not true.

However, he says that Hamas has been illegally using ambulances on the battlefield as combat vehicles.

He adds that there has also been military operations happening out of hospitals, and there will be proof of this in the coming weeks.

