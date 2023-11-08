Black women disproportionately affected by most aggressive form of breast cancer
Oncologist Dr Irene Boeddinghaus talks to Amy MacIver about understanding triple-negative breast cancer’s silent progression and disproportionate impact on black women.
Very little is known about Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), an aggressive subtype which affects black women more than twice as often as white women.
Common breast cancers (ER-Positive & PR-Positive) have receptors for oestrogen and progesterone, respectively. These cancers tend to grow more slowly, are usually less aggressive and have a lower risk of spreading.
Triple-negative breast cancer is a kind of breast cancer that does not have any of the receptors that are commonly found in breast cancer.
Triple-negative breast cancer is missing the common receptors - the estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor - that were used as targeted treatments for treating breast cancer. Traditionally, we've only been able to treat these systemically with chemotherapy, but all that's changing now.Dr Irene Miles Boeddinghaus, Oncologist
For the first time, patients have access to immunotherapy to stimulate their immune systems to fight breast cancer themselves, which Dr Boeddinghaus says is groundbreaking. It's, essentially, a drip that is taken every three weeks.
Triple-negative breast cancer is rare but disproportionately affects young, black women.
Black women often think if it's not in the family, it can't be them. It's deemed as a white woman's disease. And often they come later because there are a lot of myths around treatment.Dr Irene Miles Boeddinghaus, Oncologist
Undoubtedly, we are not exercising enough, we are eating too much and we're drinking too much.Dr Irene Miles Boeddinghaus, Oncologist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_181281383_afro-woman-covering-her-holding-pink-ribbon-on-white-background-cancer-awareness-concept.html
