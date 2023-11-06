Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel
Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Lyal White, Faculty member at GIBS and research associate with the Brenthurst Foundation.
Bolivia has reportedly completely cut ties with Israel over its ‘disproportionate’ attack on Gaza.
White says Bolivia previously cut ties with Israel in 2009 after an invasion of Gaza.
They have historically had terrible relations with Israel and the move is no surprise.Professor Lyal White, Research Associate - Brenthurst Foundation
In addition to this, Colombia and Chile have recalled their diplomatic envoys from Israel.
All three governments fall under a left-wing tradition in Latin America that is heavily pro-Palestinian.Professor Lyal White, Research Associate - Brenthurst Foundation
White adds that it will be interesting to see how the likes of Brazil and Argentina respond moving forward.
Since 7 October, thousands of Palestinians have been killed and over 1 million in Gaza have been left homeless.
