The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand
India is firmly at the top of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup point table after a dominant victory over South Africa over the weekend.
The home team remains undefeated with 16 points from eight matches, qualifying for the semi-finals.
Despite the loss, South Africa has also made it through to the semi-finals with 12 points from eight matches.
RELATED: South African broadcaster Kass Naidoo joins Cricket World Cup commentary panel
A total of six teams are in contention for the remaining two semi-final spots – Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.
The bottom two sides, Bangladesh and England have already been eliminated from the World Cup.
The standings are as follows (6 November):
1) India – 16 points from eight games
2) South Africa – 12 points from eight games
3) Australia – 10 points from seven games
4) New Zealand – eight points from eight games
5) Pakistan – eight points from eight games
6) Afghanistan – eight points from seven games
7) Sri Lanka – four points from seven games
8) Netherlands – four points from seven games
9) Bangladesh – two points from seven games
10) England – two points from seven games
Get the latest standings from the Cricket World Cup website here.
RELATED: 7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India
Upcoming fixtures
The group stages continue this week with:
• 6 November – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
• 7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan
• 8 November – England vs Netherlands
• 9 November - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
• 10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan
• 11 November – Australia vs Bangladesh; England vs Pakistan
• 12 November – India vs Netherlands
The semi-finals kick off on 15 and 16 November.
The final takes place on 19 November.
This article first appeared on 947 : The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:M._A._Chidambaram_Stadium_Aerial_at_Night_during_Cricket_World_Cup_2023.jpg
More from Sport
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel
New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November.Read More
Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst
Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' for the team.Read More
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience
Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.Read More
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo
Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup.Read More
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.Read More
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.Read More
[WATCH]: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters to watch RWC final
What news or event did you miss due to boarding a plane?Read More
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.Read More