If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU





Clarence Ford speaks to Peter Ross, a Broadcast Journalist at BBC World Service about a day dedicated to everyone NOT in a relationship - Singles Day (11 November).

Skip to 6:49 for this one.

If you're single and you know it, 11 November is a calendar day dedicated to YOU!

The day is for celebrating everyone who are not in relationships (yes, situationships count too) - whether you're single by choice or because you've just got out of a relationship - the day is here for claiming.

RELATED: HERE'S WHY MORE PEOPLE SHOULD BE GOING ON SOLO DATES

Ross reports that the day is typically celebrated in China since people in relationships have Valentine's Day and anniversaries that commemorate all their firsts as a couple.

Ross says, in China, Singles Day "is one of the biggest shopping days in the East - surpassing combined Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Thanksgiving sales."

Ross says Singles Day is quickly spreading to other Asian countries and the Western world.

So, what are you supposed to do on Singles Day?

Celebrate yourself in all your epic-ness with a solo date, of course - the best part is - you don't have to consult or compromise on however you want to celebrate because you only have yourself to please - what a win!

RELATED: HAPPY 'SINGLES AWARENESS DAY' TO EVERYONE WHO'S SINGLE LIKE A PRINGLE!

While cynics may say that this is just another day for consumers to make money... they aren't wrong.

BUT...

You can also use the day to avoid buying into things and reconnect with your mind, heart and soul with some of these self-loving activities:

1) Host a singles-only dinner party

2) Treat yo'self to a monetary or non-monetary experience

3) Venture out of your comfort zone, do something new

4) Write a letter, show gratitude to yourself

5) Go on a solo date

Focussing on yourself might just remind you of your worth and just how fab the bliss of being committed to yourself (with little adult cuddles on the side whenever you want them) truly is.

RELATED: 5 WAYS TO START PRACTICING SELF-LOVE, RIGHT NOW

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU