SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest

7 November 2023 8:13 AM
by Amy Fraser
The South African Music Awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm on 18 November.

John Perlman interviews Brendon Hargroves, Executive Director at Africa Fest.

"Stronger together": the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) has announced its comeback for one day only, due to a partnership between the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) and Africa Fest.

The KwaZulu-Natal government recently withdrew its R20 million sponsorship of the event after President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised it as irresponsible and unnecessary spending.

SAMA29 will be staged on 18 November 2023 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, with performances by Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Samthing Soweto, Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, Nkosazana Daughter, Uncle Waffles, and many more.

Hargroves says that the awards show is an integral part of the country's history and has been a platform for local artists to be recognised and celebrated.

Because of this, he says the collaboration was seamless and a no-brainer.

To book tickets, click here.

The SAMAs have always been an integral part of South Africa's culture and history.

Brendon Hargroves, Executive Director – Africa Fest

It was an obvious thing for us to be involved in.

Brendon Hargroves, Executive Director – Africa Fest

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




