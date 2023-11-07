



John Maytham interviews Caryn Dolley, an investigative journalist.

"October was a bad month for narcotraffickers operating in South Africa," says Dolley in a Daily Maverick piece.

Nearly R1 billion worth of drugs has been removed from the market following recent police operations related to narco-trafficking.

In addition, the South African Police Service (Saps) have destroyed R800 million worth of drugs, including mandrax and heroin.

However, according to the award-winning journalist, this is just the "tip of the cocaine iceberg".

While there have been obvious challenges in cracking down on networks, Dolley says that there have been victories, including three significant cocaine confiscations within the past two weeks.

She adds that the exact driving force behind the increased confiscations isn't crystal clear, however, Saps has made mention of intelligence and tip-offs.

One of the challenges is police officers being arrested in connection with drug smuggling, but aside from this, Dolley says that there have been "positive arrests".

Cocaine, drugs, drug use / Pexels: MART PRODUCTION

RELATED: Saps make a cocaine bust worth around R70 million at Durban Harbour

RELATED: R1.3 billion worth of cocaine confiscated at Durban Harbour

It's really good to see the flip-side and South Africa making these big arrests. Caryn Dolley, Investigative Journalist

There are still issues within the police, but at least we are seeing positive arrests. Caryn Dolley, Investigative Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'October was a bad month for drug traffickers in SA' - investigative journalist