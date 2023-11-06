Streaming issues? Report here
Lawyers to assist CEO of SA chemicals group, AECI obtain critical skills visa

6 November 2023 7:41 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Skills shortage
AECI

German national, Holger Riemensperger was appointed to the position six months ago, but has still not been granted a visa in SA.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.

The South African economy is notoriously short of skills.

At various stages through South Africa's history, government has had to import skills, particularly in key positions like CEO's and CFO's of major companies.

Many South African businesses are being forced to operate beyond the country's borders, simply because it can't get the skills it needs at home.

Despite this, in turns out that between 2015 and 2021, the department of Home Affairs rejected half the critical skills visa applications it received.

Img: Pixabay.com
Img: Pixabay.com

That's the position the Johannesburg-based chemicals and explosive company AECI finds itself in, having to retain specialist lawyers so that it can get its new chief executive to South Africa from Germany.

German national, Holger Riemensperger was appointed to the position six months ago, but has still not been granted a visa in SA.

Riemensperger joined from German company, K+S Group where he served as the COO.

Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann says the department's lacklustre approach is detrimental to the economy.

Our country imports TV's, and other things and so on, and therefore we should also import talent as needed.

Andrew Woodburn, managing director - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Remember, global talent is not cheap. You pay an absolute premium in the opportunity cost of a CEO, a computer developer or a technical expert from somewhere else to come to our country.

Andrew Woodburn, managing director - Amrop Woodburn Mann

We're not just looking for talent offshore, We want the best talent, and we will ensure that we either hire it internally from South Africa, home-grow it or search it from our competitors or if required, we should be able to go offshore and bring it in.

Andrew Woodburn, managing director - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lawyers to assist CEO of SA chemicals group, AECI obtain critical skills visa




