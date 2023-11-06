Streaming issues? Report here
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state' These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.
SA's wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn The skew in rewards for executives compared with wages of workers is one of the key drivers of rising inequality.
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga A big win for local cannabis farmers!
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership.
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to 'frustrate' ANC's electoral committee work Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC's electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week s...
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,...
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit? ...and how will it benefit South Africa?
Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams.
Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November.
If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for.
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate? Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.
[WATCH] South Africans criticise woman after she attempts to kiss Siya Kolisi Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November.
Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' f...
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star's story offers valuable lessons in resilience Kolisi's story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest The South African Music Awards are back on.
Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!' Did you know these fun facts about the star?
Moja Love cuts ties with presenter Xolani Khumalo amid murder case Moja Love confirms Khumalo will not be returning as the 'Sizokuthola' presenter.
'Absolutely shameful': Disney turns London's 7/7 terrorist attack into TV drama The terror attack on 7 July 2005 saw 56 people killed and 770 injured.
Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel Several Latin American countries have recalled envoys from Israel amid the war in Gaza.
IDF 'doesn't deny child casualties in Gaza, has no intent to harm civilians' It has been almost one month since Israel declared war after a surprise attack from Hamas.
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya.
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start.
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l...
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?!
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that.
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit?

6 November 2023 9:17 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
AGOA
The Money Show

...and how will it benefit South Africa?

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Eckart Naumann, Economist with Trade Law Centre.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) was signed into law by former United States President Bill Clinton in May 2000.

The legislation aims to expand and deepen the trade and investment relationship between Sub-Saharan Africa and the USA, as well as to encourage economic growth and to help facilitate the integration of Sub-Saharan Africa into the global economy.

AGOA gives duty-free and quota-free access to the lucrative US market for exports from more than 30 qualified African countries, however African countries do not have to offer such concessions to US imports in return.

The legislation was extended in 2015 by 10 years to 2025, and with the recently successfully concluded summit there is a possibility of a further renewal.

Eckart Naumann, Economist with Trade Law Centre says AGOA is beneficial for both South Africa and the USA.

Various African flags at the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in Nasrec on 2 November 2023. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA
Various African flags at the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in Nasrec on 2 November 2023. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA

As a result of AGOA, we virtually have duty-free access to the United States market, and that without it being an agreement. It's not a signed agreement, it's not a negotiated agreement. It is essentially the United States writing that into the code and into law, offering these preferences to African exporters from African beneficiary countries.

Eckart Naumann, economist - Trade Law Centre

Certainly there are benefits on both sides of the coin. It needs to be emphasised, it's not just a gift to AFRICA,

Eckart Naumann, economist - Trade Law Centre

There's also a realisation from the United States, that the future is really with Africa.

Eckart Naumann, economist - Trade Law Centre

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit?




Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician

6 November 2023 8:33 PM

Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams.

Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year

6 November 2023 8:17 PM

This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November.

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

Lawyers to assist CEO of SA chemicals group, AECI obtain critical skills visa

6 November 2023 7:41 PM

German national, Holger Riemensperger was appointed to the position six months ago, but has still not been granted a visa in SA.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'

6 November 2023 4:52 PM

These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.

Ethiopia / Pixabay: OrnaW

Whose job will AI replace? Why a clerk in Africa has more to fear than one in US

6 November 2023 4:37 PM

One point that’s usually not addressed in talks about AI’s impact on jobs: where you work may be as important as what you do.

EFF leader Julius Malema at a media engagement in Sandton on 14 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Ekurhuleni's finances 'in the positive', Malema disproves ANC, DA and ActionSA

6 November 2023 1:14 PM

Malema on Sunday dismissed claims from some political parties speculating that Ekurhuleni is on the brink of financial collapse, saying the city’s books only achieved stability through the EFF.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Cape Town may get IPP-built 'pebble-bed' nuclear power plant

6 November 2023 12:30 PM

Concerns are being raised about plans for a nuclear pebble-bed reactor on the Koeberg site.

Stock image of soybeans. Picture: Pixabay.com

SA marks agricultural milestone after first soybean export to China

4 November 2023 12:11 PM

The Department of Agriculture, which in 2022 signed an export agreement with its biggest trade counterpart, said the shipment was evidence of other possibilities for growing the cereal and oilseed sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the 20th AGOA Forum in Johannesburg on 3 November 2023. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA

Ramaphosa lobbies for small business inclusion into AGOA

4 November 2023 9:40 AM

Speaking at the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on Friday, Ramaphosa told delegates that the US legislation needs to relax the red tape for small businesses.

© antoniodiaz/123rf.com

‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee

3 November 2023 12:43 PM

EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment.

