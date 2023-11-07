Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest The South African Music Awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm on 18 November. 7 November 2023 8:13 AM
Ipid concerned about scourge of suspected criminals dying at the hands of cops At least 19 people have been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal, mainly concentrated in northern Durban townships, by police over the past... 7 November 2023 7:08 AM
Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state' These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud. 6 November 2023 4:52 PM
View all Local
Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict Cabinet on Monday said that Pandor should take action against Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, and withd... 7 November 2023 6:39 AM
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership. 6 November 2023 11:42 AM
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week s... 6 November 2023 7:37 AM
View all Politics
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit? ...and how will it benefit South Africa? 6 November 2023 9:17 PM
Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams. 6 November 2023 8:33 PM
Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November. 6 November 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views? "I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care." 7 November 2023 8:28 AM
If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for. 6 November 2023 2:44 PM
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate? Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing. 6 November 2023 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' f... 6 November 2023 1:17 PM
View all Sport
YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views? "I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care." 7 November 2023 8:28 AM
SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest The South African Music Awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm on 18 November. 7 November 2023 8:13 AM
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song. 6 November 2023 1:54 PM
View all Entertainment
'Absolutely shameful': Disney turns London's 7/7 terrorist attack into TV drama The terror attack on 7 July 2005 saw 56 people killed and 770 injured. 6 November 2023 5:18 PM
Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel Several Latin American countries have recalled envoys from Israel amid the war in Gaza. 6 November 2023 4:24 PM
IDF 'doesn't deny child casualties in Gaza, has no intent to harm civilians' It has been almost one month since Israel declared war after a surprise attack from Hamas. 6 November 2023 4:11 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict

7 November 2023 6:39 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Cabinet
Naledi Pandor
Israel Palestine conflict

Cabinet on Monday said that Pandor should take action against Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, and withdraw South African embassy officials from Tel Aviv.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor will on Tuesday deliver a statement in Parliament on the conflict between Israel and Gaza as government reviews its relationship with Israel.

It comes on the back of a Cabinet decision announced on Monday, that Pandor should démarche Israel's ambassador to South Africa and withdraw South African Embassy officials from Tel Aviv.

On Monday, Pandor said Cabinet noted its "displeasure" with the ambassador, Eliav Belotserkovsky, for disparaging remarks made about those against attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Tuesday marks one month since Hamas launched an attack on Israel, prompting a retaliation on Gaza that has not let up since.

READ MORE:

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Israel since 2018.

However, Pandor said the withdrawal of diplomats from areas in conflict is usual practice.

“You would get your officials to come back to the national setting in order to provide you with a full briefing, so that you can make a determination as to whether there's any potential for you to be of assistance, and whether the continued relationship is actually able to be sustained.”

Cabinet took a dim view of Belotserkovsky’s conduct.

“There seems to be a strange practice by some ambassadors in South Africa that they can just say what they like, and our ambassadors conduct themselves with good grace.”

Pandor is on Tuesday expected to set out government's position on the matter in Parliament, which will then be debated by the house.


This article first appeared on EWN : Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict




7 November 2023 6:39 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Cabinet
Naledi Pandor
Israel Palestine conflict

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to a question from DA leader John Steenhuisen during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government

6 November 2023 11:42 AM

Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ANC flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP

Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work

6 November 2023 7:37 AM

Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week survived a kidnapping, fearing these incidents were linked to the work he was doing for the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mteto Nyati. Image: YouTube screengrab

New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda

2 November 2023 9:12 PM

New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Photo: Rejoice Ndlovu/EWN

SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words

2 November 2023 2:26 PM

Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shejaiya neighborhood in the Gaza strip, almost totally devastated.

DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert

2 November 2023 10:04 AM

DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa's address "tasteless example of ambush advertising" - do you agree?

1 November 2023 9:30 PM

The President on Monday night used the Springboks' glory to unashamedly do an ANC campaign ad, says Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/ Eyewitness News.

Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector

1 November 2023 12:10 PM

She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

The politics of trade: The importance of AGOA as summit hosted by SA

31 October 2023 7:21 PM

The African Growth and Opportunity Act offers duty-free access to US markets. The Citrus Growers' Association's Justin Chadwick on the importance of this week's discussions from the perspective of the citrus industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new multiparty coalition government in Ekurhuleni. From left: EFF caucus leader Nkululeko Dunga ; ANC Chief Whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi; Executive Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana (AIC); and Council Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivenga (EFF). Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework'

30 October 2023 12:53 PM

The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson

27 October 2023 2:38 PM

"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ipid concerned about scourge of suspected criminals dying at the hands of cops

Local

Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict

Politics

SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

2 men accused of breaking into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm to appear in court

7 November 2023 9:27 AM

Ipid concerned about scourge of suspected criminals dying at the hands of cops

7 November 2023 9:08 AM

Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict

7 November 2023 8:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA